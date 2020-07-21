Zimbabwe: Ex-Zesa Boss Arrested

Former Zesa Holdings group chief executive, Josh Chifamba, and two other senior officials, were arrested yesterday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on allegations of appointing a city law firm as debt collectors without board approval in a deal that prejudiced the company of over US$3 million.

Sources said the other two are company secretary -- Saidi Sangula and corporate manager Garikai Murambiwa Churu.

They allegedly appointed Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners as debt collectors without board approval.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said: "It's confirmed that Joshua Chifamba, Saidi Sangula and corporate manager Garikai Murambiwa Churu are accused of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

"They allegedly awarded debt collection contract to Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners without board resolution thereby prejudicing the State of US$3 098 248."

In 2018, Chifamba was arrested in connection with alleged underhand dealings amounting to US$35 million, which involved an Indian company, PME.

He was arrested alongside former ZETDC managing director Julian Chinembiri and former finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo.

Chifamba's contract expired sometime in 2018, having been extended by four years after earlier serving for three years as Zesa chief executive. This time, the contract was not extended by "effluxion of time", according to correspondence seen by The Herald.

Chifamba was already on suspension pending investigation into allegations of criminal abuse of office and suspected irregularities around procurement of key electrical equipment imported by two Zesa subsidiaries from India.

His arrest yesterday comes at a time when Government has declared war against corruption, resulting in high profile arrests including former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, former Environment Minister Priscah Mupfumira and former Agriculture Secretary Ngoni Masoka.