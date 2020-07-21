Liberia: Dillon Sends Caveat Against Election Rigging - Says 'It Would Be the Immediate End of Weah's Administration'

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of the opposition Liberty Party says President George Weah's tenure would end abruptly should the ruling party attempt tampering with the results of the December 8 Special Senatorial Elections.

Speaking on the 50-50 Talk Show on Sky FM on Monday, Sen. Dillon said poll watchers from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) would announce the unofficial results from the tally sheets of the National Elections Commission immediately after tallying.

"George Weah and his gang will understand that we're not taking this for joke. When the people wake up in the morning and go to express their right for their choice, it must be respected, any attempt, it would be the immediate end of the George Weah and the CDC administration from December this year."

Sen. Dillon further emphasized: "There are some people who're not talking at all, they're only waiting to speak on December 8 and you deprive them, you'll know what kind of fire all of us can warm ourselves with."

When contacted for clarification on his statement, Sen. Dillon told FrontPageAfrica that his comment is for call for

free, fair and transparent and anything less would be totally unacceptable.

Sen. Dillon said he's not deterred by the any amount of money that is being spent by the ruling CDC towards the election. He recalled that Montserrado County has a history of people who spent the most money during elections losing massively.

"The people don't be swayed by money. The people can almost already know their choice and made their decision before the election," he said.

He insinuated that money, rice, motorbikes and other items being distributed by the ruling party is a redistribution of the country's wealth stolen by the government.

He noted that the entire government under the Executive is now in the field running campaign and violating the law.

"The people who are supposed to enforce the law from the Executive are the ones violating the law," he said.

Dillon added: "In keeping with the Code of Conduct, none of these people are supposed to be in the field campaigning, none of them is supposed to be talking politics. None of them is supposed to be on political campaign."

He lamented that these officials are being aided and abated in the violation of law by Pres. Weah.