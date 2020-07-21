Liberia: Rep. Zoe Pennue Affirms Decision to Run for Senator, Rallies Grand Gedeans to Support Coalition of Democratic Change

Monrovia — Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue (District #1, Grand Gedeh County) has accepted a petition from his constituents to contest the December 8, 2020 midterm Senatorial election in Grand Gedeh County.

By doing so, Rep. Pennue has joined a growing list of members of the House of Representatives who have expressed their intention to contest for senatorial post in the upcoming special senatorial election scheduled on December 8, 2020.

Rep. Pennue was recently petitioned by residents including chiefs, elders and youth of Tchien Administrative District in Grand Gedeh County to contest the forthcoming elections. The residents also endorsed his decision to join the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In the petition, the citizens said since his election as Representative of Grand Gedeh County's District #1, Rep. Pennue continues to be the only Representative who have a progressive working relationships with the youth, students, elders and citizens of the county.

His development initiatives and representation, the residents said, go beyond his district and covers the entire county.

They named the sponsoring of a bill establishing Tchien Statutory District that has been passed by the House and currently before the Senate, awarding of scholarships, construction of clinic in Poan, Niao Clan, modern markets and other development initiatives as some of his interventions.

"... Because of your support to education, you have awarded the highest number of scholarships and financial assistance to students in the various schools, including colleges and universities in the Country and that you continue to stand in the gap; advocating and seeking the welfare of your people void of tribalism, sectionalism, nepotism, in our district and County... and we believe in you based on the principle you stand for in the strive for economic, social and political justice, respect for rule of law and transparency."

Representative Pennue, addressing a press conference at his residence on Monday, July 20 said, following consultations with families and friend at home and abroad, he wholeheartedly accepts the petition and called on all his supporters to join the CDC.

He expressed his commitment to abide by the party's rules and regulations to participate in the ensuing primary in a bid to win the party's seat.

"I want to use this occasion to let them know that their petition has been accepted. I have consulted my family at home and abroad and now I am officially accepting their petition," he said.

Since 2005, Representative Pennue has been elected three consecutive times as Representative of District #1, Grand Gedeh County. On all of these occasions, he ran as an independent candidate. In between, he also ran for senator in 2014, coming second.

He said after carefully studying the political landscape, he has decided to join the CDC and urged his supporters across the county to follow him.

"Distinguish Grand Gedeans, politic is interest. Follow me. Let all of us go to the Coalition for Democratic Change and immediately after election, you will see some major changes. You will see lot of things in the lives of our youth."