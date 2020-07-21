Ghana: Fidelity Bank, Prudential Life Insurance Extend Bancassurance Deal

Fidelity Bank and Prudential Life Insurance have announced a ten-year extension to their exclusive bancassurance agreement, which began in 2015.

By combining Prudential's globally trusted insurance expertise and best-in-class products with Fidelity's customer-focused approach, strong distribution network and talented banking professionals, the extended partnership will continue to deliver comprehensive savings, protection and health solutions to more than one million Fidelity customers.

"Prudential and Fidelity have already demonstrated that when two of Ghana's leading financial service organisations come together, they can deliver huge benefits to customers. We're excited to build on the success of our partnership to date, through our multi-channel approach, innovative products and distribution expertise to serve the savings, protection and health needs of all Fidelity customers," Matt Lilley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prudential Africa said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said: "We are delighted to extend our mutually successful strategic partnership with Fidelity. We have demonstrated our strengths to deliver insurance protection tailored to our customers' needs. We look forward to continuing to work with Fidelity, securing a safer future for our customers in Ghana."

Julian Kingsley Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank noted that: "Fidelity is excited to be extending our partnership with Prudential. As a customer-centric organisation, our focus is on delivering superior banking products and services to our customers. Signing this extension with Prudential is further evidence of our commitment to provide our customers with exceptional products and services that extend beyond their traditional banking needs."

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking at Fidelity Bank said "the partnership with Prudential allows Fidelity to provide our diverse base of customers with the necessary benefit of insurance cover across the broad spectrum of our products".

She further commented that "the extended partnership incorporates technological innovations that are in line with Fidelity's digital transformation agenda in order to provide added value and convenience to our customers".