Ghana: 1 More Suspect Arrested in Connection With Gh¢46.1 Million Bank Theft

21 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

One more suspect has been arrested by the police in connection with hacking into a bank and attempted to transfer GH¢46, 129,473 to eight individuals in different banks.

Aisha Konatey, an Ivorian woman, is currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Gustav Herbert Yankson, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

He said Aisha was arrested after investigations revealed that she sent text message to one of the suspect that the money was in his account.

ACP Yankson said the police have mounted a search for the arrest of two others, Boateng Mends, and one other identified as "Pussy Cat" who were on the run.

The Ghanaian Times in its Wednesday, July 15, 2020, issue reported that six people, who allegedly hacked into a bank and attempted to transfer GH¢46, 129,473 to eight individuals in different banks have been arrested by the police.

They are Hudu Abdul Mumuni, Emmanuel Adams, Moro Issah, Agbenu Fefous Chrissy, Sam Acquah, a former banker and owner of Adom Sika Savings and Loans Limited and James Taylor, a web developer.

ACP Yankson said on July 2, 2020 a petition was received by the unit from the management of the bank (name withheld) that someone remotely logged into the banking software and used the login credentials of some staff that were on leave to transfer the money to eight individuals of different banks.

He said on July 3, Mumuni was arrested at First Atlantic Bank at Ridge, Adams at Fidelity Bank at Madina, while Issah and Chrissy were apprehended at Dansoman when they showed up to withdraw money transferred from the bank.

ACP Yankson said on July 2, between 1am and 10am 13 fake swift transactions with some initiated outside working hours were fraudulently made to the accounts of eight people.

He said management of the bank detected the fraudulent activity and disabled the SWIFT to prevent further transfer, and all banks involved were quickly alerted to prevent withdrawals.

ACP Yankson said forensic examination of the devices retrieved from suspects indicated that Mends and Pussy Cat were part of the syndicate.

He said the suspects were currently on police enquiry bail while investigations were ongoing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.