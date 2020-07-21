Ghana: NDC to Mark 8th Anniversary of J.E. Atta Mills Demise

21 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Friday lay wreaths at Asomdwee Park in Accra to mark the eight anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

A statement signed and issued in Accra on July 18 in Accra by Kakra Essamuah, Director of Communications, NDC, said the event would be held in the morning under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

It said further details of the programme would be announced within the week.

Former President Mills died on July 24, 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

He was buried at the Asomdwee Park in August later that year with the funeral attracting several heads of states and dignitaries including President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nigeria's Goodluck Jonathan and Senegal's Macky Sall.

