South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 373 628 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 373 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 20 July 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
65316
17,5
Free State
10727
2,9
Gauteng
136879
36,6
KwaZulu-Natal
45614
12,2
Limpopo
5156
1,4
Mpumalanga
7424
2,0
North West
14337
3,8
Northern Cape
2351
0,6
Western Cape
85772
23,0
Unknown
52
0,0
Total
373628
100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646 with 33 899 new tests conducted since the last report
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
1 416 556
57%
19 194
57%
Public
1 089 090
43%
14 705
43%
Total
2 505 646
33899
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 140 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 173.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 194 865 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
871
44807
Free State
57
1128
Gauteng
999
58512
KwaZulu-Natal
429
13494
Limpopo
33
2144
Mpumalanga
52
2159
North West
48
3241
Northern Cape
15
970
Western Cape
2669
68410
Total
5173
194865