South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 373 628 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 373 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 20 July 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

65316

17,5

Free State

10727

2,9

Gauteng

136879

36,6

KwaZulu-Natal

45614

12,2

Limpopo

5156

1,4

Mpumalanga

7424

2,0

North West

14337

3,8

Northern Cape

2351

0,6

Western Cape

85772

23,0

Unknown

52

0,0

Total

373628

100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646 with 33 899 new tests conducted since the last report

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

1 416 556

57%

19 194

57%

Public

1 089 090

43%

14 705

43%

Total

2 505 646

33899

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 140 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 173.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 194 865 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

871

44807

Free State

57

1128

Gauteng

999

58512

KwaZulu-Natal

429

13494

Limpopo

33

2144

Mpumalanga

52

2159

North West

48

3241

Northern Cape

15

970

Western Cape

2669

68410

Total

5173

194865