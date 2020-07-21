Tanzania: Court Rules in Favour of Two Duwasa Accountants

THE Court of Appeal has reversed the High Court's decision on two Accounts Officers with Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA), Severo Mutegeki and Rehema Mwasandube, who were sacked for allegedly causing loss of over 400m/-.

Justices Stella Mugasha, Gerald Ndika and Mary Levira ruled in favour of Mutegeki and Mwasandube, the appellants, who were Cashier and Assistant Accountant, respectively, after allowing an appeal faulting the High Court's Labour Division to endorse their dismissal from employment services.

"We are satisfied that the termination of the appellants was not valid on account of being condemned without being heard and as such it was unprocedural and unfair as rightly found by the CMA (Commission for Mediation and Arbitration)," they said.

As a result, the justices allowed the appeal in question to reverse the decision of the High Court and ordered Duwasa, the respondent into the matter, to pay the appellants remuneration or terminal benefits in compliance with CMA's award.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellants basically faulted the learned High Court Judge in ruling that, the award in their favour by the CMA was illegal and improperly procured and that the termination of the employment of the appellants was lawful.

In the case, the justices noted what triggered the dispute which is the subject of the appeal, was the internal audit in terms of letters addressed to each of the appellants.

Both appellants brought to the attention of the respondent that without the full audit report they were not placed in a position to know the raised queries and that, the extracts of the report availed were not clear neither relevant to the charges nor had any bearing on the scheduled duties of one of them.

"(In their responses, the appellants had also stated) it was not possible for them to make adequate explanations on the charges laid. However, this was not heeded and instead, the appellants were subjected to a disciplinary committee and they were expelled from the employment," they said.

The justices further noted that before the CMA, a similar complaint ensued that neither were the appellants involved in the audit exercise nor given the audit report so as to make proper responses to allegations against them. The CMA's decision was to the effect that they were not fairly terminated.

According to the justices, such decision was reversed by the High Court on ground that the award was illegal and improperly procured because the appellants were guilty of gross negligence.

"This finding is wanting and it is entirely not supported by the evidence on record which justifies the intervention of Court on account of misapprehension of evidence as it constitutes a point of law for determination by the Court in terms of section 57 of the Labour Institutions Act.

"We say so because, it is on record that, the request by the appellants to be availed with the full audit report and other documents so that they could make prompt responses was not heeded by the respondent who proceeded to punish the appellants," the justices said.

The appellants were employees of the respondent as cashier and assistant accountant respectively. On February 1, 2016, the respondent wrote a letter to each appellant notifying them on having occasioned loss of 250,560,517/- and 380,478,754/- respectively, as unveiled in the internal audit report.

In the said letters, each was required to make a written response to the said allegations and they both obliged. Subsequently, they were interdicted in order to pave way for an investigation to be conducted.

Later, the appellants after being heard before the respondent's disciplinary committee were found guilty of negligence and given a warning. However, they were directed to resume their duties.

On February 29, 2016, the appellants were for the second time interdicted from employment to pave way for another investigation to be conducted. Subsequently, on the March 9 and 18, 2016, the respondent wrote to each appellant directing them to avail explanation on the loss of 408,851,939/-.

They both obliged and on March 21, 2016, were summoned before the respondent's disciplinary committee. After the hearing, the appellants were found guilty of gross negligence and dishonesty and were both terminated from employment on April 2, 2016.