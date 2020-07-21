Zimbabwe: Campaign Targets Youth to Boost Blood Stocks

Herald Reporter

THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has started campaigns in partnership with the Zimbabwe Youth Sustainable Development Goals (ZYSDG), to encourage youths to donate blood, as blood bank stocks are running low because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is part of the Pledge 25 campaign, a programme that NBSZ initiated to encourage young people to donate blood in large numbers. The move comes as the organisation has seen a decline in blood donors since their major source -- schools -- have been closed since March.

NBSZ's campaign started last week countrywide and is expected to imrpove blood supply.

ZYSDG public relations officer Ms Tanyaradzwa Mutizwa said the partnership would accomplish the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 3 that focuses on good health and well-being.

"As ZYSDG, we have come together with the NBSZ to encourage the youths on the importance of being sustainable blood donors. This will go a long way in ensuring that the country has enough blood which meets the national demand," said Ms Mutizwa.

"Good health and well-being is the duty of every citizen and we need to ensure that lives are saved through sufficient blood all times."

NBSZ southern region public relations officer Mr Sifundo Ngwenya said they were targeting to receive 50 litres of blood through the partnership programme.

"Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, donors have been facing challenges of movement to donate ,thus making it difficult to get as much blood required translating to the current low blood stocks in the southern region.

"Schools also contribute 70 percent of blood collection and they are not fully operational. This is the reason why we are targeting 100 donations, which is about 50 litres," said Mr Ngwenya.