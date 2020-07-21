Tanzania: Bigwigs Top CCM Primaries

POLITICAL bigwigs have topped the ruling party CCM's primary elections for legislative seats ahead of the upcoming general election.

Results from various constituencies across the country show that cabinet ministers and other senior officers came out on top, ahead of the second vetting from the party at district and regional level.

However, the CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Mr Humphrey Polepole said the results from the primaries would not be final, noting that the winners must go through other vetting processes within the party.

"Those who will lead this exercise aren't yet CCM candidates, they will be screened by the other party organs at regional level and the Central Committee under the National Chairman, Dr John Magufuli before final approval," Mr Polepole said.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who is the legislator for Ruangwa constituency in Lindi region, was the only candidate who sailed unopposed.

Speaker of the Parliament Mr Job Ndugai, who is seeking re-nomination for the Kongwa constituency, in Dodoma region won after collecting 850 votes, while his Deputy Dr Tulia Ackson was declared the winner in Mbeya Urban constituency after scooping 843 votes of out 885, an equivalent to 96 per cent.

The outgoing legislator for Kisarawe constituency, who is also the Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Mr Selemani Jafo, also won with a bigger margin after fetching 588 votes out of 601, while the Minister of Agriculture Japhet Hasunga of Vwawa constituency secured 552 votes with his closest opponent Erick Minga tallying 129 votes.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, who is the outgoing MP for Isimani constituency Mr Wiliam Lukuvi also topped the polls with 453 votes, while CCM cadres in Kasulu urban constituency casted 450 votes for the Minister for Education Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako with the outgoing MP Mr Daniel Nsanzugwago getting 80 votes.

Elsewhere, the Minister for Minerals Mr Dotto Biteko scooped 555 votes in Bukombe constituency, Geita region, while in Kisesa constituency, the outgoing MP, who is the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mr Luhaga Mpina got 316 votes.

In Kigamboni constituency, former Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile led the primaries after scooping 190 votes followed by Mr Paul Makonda, the former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, who received 122 votes.

The Director General of SportPesa Mr Abbasi Tarimba landed 171 votes, outshining the former MPs Maulid Mtulia and Iddi Azzan, who got 11 and 77 votes respectively, while the outgoing Mtwara Rural MP Hawa Ghasia topped the race with 440 votes.

In Ruvuma Region, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama dominated the polls for Peramiho constituency with 845 votes, while the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Damas Ndumbaro, Songea Urban's outgoing lawmaker came out top with 315 votes.

In Ilala, Dar es Salaam region, the Minister of State in Vice-President's Office Union and Environment Mr Mussa Zungu scooped 148 votes against 103 of the former Ilala District Commissioner Ms Sophia Mjema.

Former Permanent Secretary of Minister of Water Prof Kitila Mkumbo, who is seeking to be nominated the party's flag-bearer for Ubungo constituency in Dar es Salaam, got 172 votes against 73 of Mwantumu Mgonja.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa, who is the outgoing MP, scooped 587 with Joseph Kahama coming second with 48 votes.

Home Affairs Minister George Simbachawene also scooped 667 votes with his closest challenger Kwame Mwaga managing 151 votes.

Pangani MP Jumaa Aweso, who is also the Deputy Minister for Water topped the polls in the constituency with 282 votes, while Deputy Minister of State, Vice-President's Office Union and Environment Mr Mussa Sima led Singiga Urban's primary with 158 votes.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Hussein Bashe of Nzega constituency in Tabora region got 376 votes while Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Mr Hamad Masauni won Kikwajuni polls with 86 votes.

In the Coast region, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Livestock development Mr Abdallah Ulega enjoyed a massive 1138 votes win for Mkuranga constituency, followed by Ramadhan Mlao, who was voted in by 50 members.

The outgoing MP for Mafinga Urban constituency in Iringa region Cosato Chumi won by 135 votes while outgoing Mtama legislator Nape Nnauye received 496 votes.

In Morogoro Urban, outgoing MP Abdulaziz Abood won the contest with 524, with his closest challenger Melikhiory Mansweti managing 17 votes.

Former Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mrisho Gambo won the Arusha Urban primary after securing 333 votes beating Philemon Mollel (78), Albert Msando (19), Gaudence Lyimo (13) and Lazaro Kalist, who collected two votes.

Ridhwani Kikwete took the lead for Chalinze constituency, with 369 votes out of 1,067 votes casted, defeating other 24 contestants. The second place was taken by Ramadhan Maneno (273), followed by Said Zikatimu, who got a total of 223 votes.

In Mtera constituency, Livingstone Lusinde obtained a landslide victory after scooping 571 votes out of 840 votes casted.

In Misungwi, former Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti beat incumbent lawmaker Mr Charles Kitwanga with 406 votes against 260.

In the Chemba constituency, Mr Mohamed Moni won with 327 votes, while Mr Juma Nkamia, the outgoing MP, came second with 162.

In Sumbawanga Urban, Rukwa region Mr Aish Hilal, who is seeking a third-term, pocketed 419 votes followed by far by Mr Maiko Kachoma, who garnered 47. There were 36 contestants.

In Katavi region former Member of Parliament Special Seat Ms Anna Lupembe won the race after she garnered 335 votes, defeating the former MP for Nsimbo constituency in Mlele District Mr Richard Mbogo, who managed 121 votes.