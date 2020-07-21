Tanzania: Kigoma Zone High Court Registers Admirable Performance

THE High Court of Tanzania, Kigoma Zone, has successfully cleared all piles of cases it had by 100 per cent, thus, exceeding the standard set by the Judiciary of Tanzania.

This was revealed by the Judge in Charge of the Court's Zone, Mr Ilvin Mugeta, while speaking with Judiciary's Information Officers recently.

According to a statement issued by the Judiciary's Directorate of Information and Communication, such achievements have been recorded following the establishment of the High Court in Kigoma Region and the construction of a new court building, thus facilitating the administration of justice in the Zonal areas.

The Tanzanian Judiciary has set itself a strategy to finalise the backlog by setting a time limit for determination of case at various levels from apex of the Court of Appeal to the Primary Court stage.

Under such arrangements, a case is to be finalised within 24 months at the Court of Appeal and High Court level whereas in the Resident Magistrate Court and District Courts the time limit is 12 months and Primary Courts are to determine a case within six months.

He said that currently there is no backlog of cases against the standards set by the Judiciary of Tanzania. The Judge revealed that all the cases at the High Court level were heard and completed within 24 months as required.

According to him, despite the Judiciary setting the national standard, Kigoma Zone also set its own time limit, where the High Court is to handle cases within six months, the Resident Magistrate's Court and the District Courts are to finalise them in four months and three months at Primary Courts.

"We conducted evaluation on June 30, this year, on the standards we set and found that we were 77 per cent successful as out of 115 cases available in the High Court, only 19 cases exceeded the six months, which involved appeals and whose files were delayed from lower courts," Judge Mugeta said.

On part of the cases at the Resident Magistrate's Court and District Courts, the Judge in Charge disclosed that after the June 30, 2020 review, there was no backlog of cases under which the Courts have over jurisdictions.

"We have succeeded by 71 per cent to achieve the regional goal of six months we had set and we succeeded by 100 per cent on the national goal of 12 months," he further said.

Judge Mugeta explained that the High Court's Kigoma Zone has been 100 per cent successful in surpassing the national goal of completing case within six months and the three months' Zone target for Primary Courts as all 240 pending cases in those courts were determined during the period of three months.

With regard to delivery of judgments within 90 days, the judge revealed that his Zone was also successful, as until June 30, 2020 there was no case whose verdict was not given within the set period and also the Zone managed to issue copies of judgments within required time of 21 days.

In addition, Judge Mugeta revealed also that they have successfully managed the national strategy of reducing the overcrowding of prisoners and prisoners in prisons by 100 per cent.

According to him, the assessment conducted on June 30, this year showed that there were no overcrowded prisons in the region, as all prisons had some numbers of prisoners and detainees as per possible capacity of prison facilities.

Regarding the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), the Judge in Charge pointed out that the necessary equipment have been installed in all courts from the High Court, the Resident Magistrate's Court and all District Courts.

He added that Kasulu, Kibondo and Bangwe Prisons have already been installed with the ICT equipment, except two prisons of Kwitanga and Ilagala, where such facilities would be set up therein by September this year.

The judge further explained that 20 cases of detainees have been heard through the video conference arrangements and the current plan was to enable the National Prosecution Office to have access with ICT equipment to facilitate the operation.

He also revealed that the High Court's Kigoma Zone was doing well in the use of the online registration system of cases and had reached at a stage of registering advocates in the system in accordance with the online legal registration law.

The Tanzanian Judiciary is continuing with some improvements with a view of moving judicial services closer to the people by building new buildings, improving various laws and regulations and using ICT to facilitate the administration of justice in the country.