Tanzania: Beware of Cybercrime, ICT Experts Cautioned

INFORMATION and Communication Technology (ICT) experts in the country have been advised to be vigilant of cyber-attacks that have become a global threat.

The advice was given yesterday by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Director of ICT Application and Services Connie Francis, noting that 10-15 organisations had reported cases of cyber-attacks.

However, she declined to name the organisations, but urged the ICT experts in both public and private institutions to report to the relevant authorities any cases or signs of cyber-attacks for further actions.

The director noted that through the National Computer Emergency Team (TZ-CERT), the government was prepared for fast response to cases of cyber-attacks both locally, regionally and internationally.

She said this when opening a two-week training workshop for ICT experts. The aim was to build their capacity on ICT security, insisting a need for timely reporting on any attacks and be pro-active.

She explained that the fundamental objective of TZ-CERT was to ensure a high and effective level of network and information in the country and develop a culture of network and information security for the entire community.

"The government is taking all necessary steps to deal with both local and international cyber-attacks, thus there is a need for all ICT experts in the country to be wary of cyber-attacks and report them as soon as practicable," she said, adding that such attacks happened within seconds.

Ms Francis said the training workshop intended to improve ICT systems.

She urged participants to have good networks so that they could easily report, share and discuss various things affecting their ICT systems and also seek help wherever necessary since it was a national goal to curb cyber-attacks.

The director reminded the experts that the government had gone digital, which was a good step, but there were a lot of challenges that needed to be addressed.

She said while the e-government was expanding, monitoring was crucial otherwise cyber-attackers could use it as a loophole.

"We get attacked due to having a poor monitoring system and without knowing how hackers come. We cannot know how to counterattack," she added.

One of the participants in the training workshop, Mr Star Faraji, Tanesco principal private and ICT security analyst, thanked the government for the programme that aimed at empowering ICT experts.

He said cyber-attacks were like the next world war, hence there was a need for building the capacity of experts. "Such training helps to control cybercrime which has become a global threat and also help ICT empower systems at different offices," he said.

Nimo Abdi, an ICT officer, from Dodoma City Council echoed similar sentiments, noting that the training workshop organised by TCRA through the ICT system security capacity building programme, will help improve security systems in the workplace.

"Every organisation has a different system, but through such training ICT officers will know how systems work and their challenges," she said.