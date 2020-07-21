Tanzania: Be Watchful On Illegal Immigrants, Says PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged Tanzanians living in border regions to be on the lookout for illegal immigrants and report them to law enforcers.

Mr Majaliwa issued the call over the weekend, when speaking to residents of Matogoro, Tandahimba District, Mtwara region.

Tanzania's border regions include Kigoma, Kagera, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Katavi, Songwe, Mbeya, Lindi, Mara, Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Arusha.

"Residents of these regions must be active in giving information over illegal immigrants. Tanzanians must be careful. We must be careful even if we and our colleagues in neighbouring countries have the tendency of visiting each other," Prime Minister cautioned.

Mr Majaliwa stated that when every citizen is satisfied that peace prevails in the country; there would be a state of tranquility and that is essential for security within the country and beyond borders.

He insisted that the issue of national defence lies upon all Tanzanians and not only security forces.

"The issue of security belongs to all of us not only the government through soldiers or police. Every Tanzanian has a duty to protect this nation, from your own home to your neighbour," he said.

He added: "I should remind you that you must develop a culture of providing information every time you see something peculiar."

He said the government introduced guidelines for foreigners visiting the country. The guideline says a foreigner should enter the country through a formal border and provide his or her details.

The visitor must explain her or his reason for visiting the country, whom they have come with and for how long they would stay in the country.

"When we see a stranger at the village, we should satisfy ourselves that particular person has followed proper procedures. If you are suspicious over a stranger, give information to the village executive officer for further actions to be taken," he said.

He said the district of Masasi, Nanyumbu and Mtwara rural are places which attract visitors because of cashew nut production and other businesses.

Tandahimba District has a big number of business people; therefore it was possible to attract robbers, adding: "We want you to be watchful; our aim is to ensure that this place does not become one of dangerous places."