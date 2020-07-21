Tanzania to Go to Polls On October 28, National Electoral Commission, Announces

21 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission has on Tuesday released key election dates the presidential, Members of Parliament and councilors in the United Republic of Tanzania for the upcoming October General Election.

In a statement issued by the Commission's chairman Judge Semistocles S. Kaijage, parties will file names for Presidential candidates, Vice President, MP and councilors on August 25,2020.

Campaigns for the October polls will kick off countrywide on August 26 and end on Saturday October 27, 2020.

And as the norm is, the commission's timetable has set the polling date for Sunday October 28,2020.

"Election campaigns will officially start on August 26th to October 27 this year," Judge Kaijage, told the media, adding, "The general election will be held on Wednesday, October 28 this year."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.