Tanzania to Go to Polls On October 28, National Electoral Commission, Announces

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission has on Tuesday released key election dates the presidential, Members of Parliament and councilors in the United Republic of Tanzania for the upcoming October General Election.

In a statement issued by the Commission's chairman Judge Semistocles S. Kaijage, parties will file names for Presidential candidates, Vice President, MP and councilors on August 25,2020.

Campaigns for the October polls will kick off countrywide on August 26 and end on Saturday October 27, 2020.

And as the norm is, the commission's timetable has set the polling date for Sunday October 28,2020.

"Election campaigns will officially start on August 26th to October 27 this year," Judge Kaijage, told the media, adding, "The general election will be held on Wednesday, October 28 this year."