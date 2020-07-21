Tanzania: Ex-RCs Makonda, Mwanri Among High-Profile Casualties in CCM Primaries

Dar es Salaam — Former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and his Tabora counterpart Aggrey Mwanri were some of the notable casualties in CCM primaries yesterday.

Mr Makonda, who is seeking the ruling party's endorsement to represent it in the Kigamboni parliamentary election in the forthcoming General Election, trailed to Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

On Wednesday last week, President John Magufuli appointed Mr Aboubakar Kunenge as the new Dar es Salaam RC, replacing Mr Makonda, who scored 122 votes against Dr Ndugulile's 190.

In Siha Constituency in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Mwanri emerged as the runner-up to Dr Godwin Mollel. The two differed by only a single vote. Dr Mollel, who along with tens of other opposition legislators decamped to the ruling party in 2018, scored 148 votes.

Mr Mwanri, who is celebrated for his style of leadership during his days as Tabora RC, went home with 147 votes. The third-placed candidate in Siha was Tumsifu Kweka who bagged 53 votes.

But Mr Mrisho Gambo, the former Arusha RC who was fired from his position by President Magufuli last month, may have played his political cards well.

In yesterday's ruling party primaries, he secured a total of 333 votes to bag the first position in his effort to fly the CCM's flag during October General Election. Dr Philemon Molle, came second after scoring 68 votes. Former Arusha Mayor on the ticket of opposition Chadema but who ditched the opposition party to join CCM last year, Mr Kalist Lazaro, was humiliated when he bagged only two votes.

Somewhat odd election outcomes were witnessed in Buchosa where Mr Erick Shigongo and Dr Charles Tizeba scored 354 votes each in yesterday's primaries.

Nominated Member of Parliament and Education minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako may have put her chances of securing an elective position live when she emerged the most preferred candidate to fly the ruling party's flag for the Kasulu Urban Constituency.

She bagged 405 votes, trouncing Mr Daniel Nsanzugwanko who went home with 80 votes while Thobias Muhamuzi and Patrick Mbasha scored three votes each.

Smiles for Speaker and his deputy

In Kongwa Constituency in Dodoma, outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai bagged 850 while Dr Samora Mshanga and Isaya Mngulumi scored 20 and 19 votes respectively.

The outgoing Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson secured 843 votes for the Mbeya Urban Constituency yesterday.

Her nearest contenders were Dr Hamande Mabula and Charles Mwakipesile who scored 16 and 11 votes respectively.

The following are some of the constituencies as well as names of ruling party candidates and the number of votes they scored in brackets:

Dar es Salaam

Kinondoni: Abbas Tarimba (171); Iddi Azzan (77); George Manyama (23) and Maulid Mtulia (11).

Temeke: Abas Mtemvu (203); Doroth Kilave (182); Makonde Raphael (40) and Abdalah Mtolela (22).

Ilala: Zungu Azan Mussa (148); Sophia Mjema (103) and Mendrad Mpangala (7).

Ubungo: Prof Kitila Mkumbo (172); Mwantumu Mgonja (73); Burton Kihaka 18.

Segerea: Bonnah Kamoli (365); Àssaa Simba (41) and Shani Oronu (20).

Kilimanjaro:

Vunjo: Mr Enock Koola (187); Dr Charles Kimei (178) and Chrispine Meela (47).

Moshi Urban: Ibrahim Shayo (140); Priscus Tarimo (137) and Beno Malisa (23).

Same East: Anna Kilango Malecela (258); Florence Masunga (51) and Andrea Chezue (39).

Rombo: Prof Adolf Mkenda (285); Anthony Mseke( 87) and Colman Samora Kanje (31).

Arusha

In Arumeru West: Noel Severe scored 113 votes while all the remaining candidates shares the remaining 61 votes. The list of candidates also included Amina Mollel and Godluck Ole Medeye.

Longido: Dr Steaven Kiruswa (529); Lomayani Logolie (68) and Sabore Ken Moloimet (45).

Karatu: Dr John Pallangyo (536); Daniel Awake (247) and Patric Chere (102). Former legislator on the opposition Chadema ticket but who decamped to CCM, Joshua Nassari bagged only 23 votes.

Morogoro

Morogoro Urban: AbdulAziz Abood (524); Merkiory Manset (17); Ally Simba (15)

Gairo: Ahmed Shabiby (532); Joel Mmasa (8) and Sehewa Chiduo (6).

Iringa

Mafinga Urban: Cosato Chumi (135); Dr Basil Tweve (122) and Zeberi Ngullo (13).

Mufindi North: Mahmoud Mgimwa (169); Godfrey Ngupula (120) and Lubanus (27).

Mufindi South: David Kihonzile (216); Dickson Lutevele (162); Josephat Mwagala (160).

Iringa Urban: Jesca Msambatavangu (190); Nguvu Chengula (75) and Ibrahim Ngwada (4).

Mbeya

Vwawa: Japhet Hasunga (552); Erick Minga (129) and Dismas Haonga (9).

Busokelo: Atupele Mwakibete (246); Obadia Mwakasitu (151) and Ezekiel Gwatengile (54).

In Bukombe in Shinyanga, Doto Biteko scored 555 votes while all the other remaining candidates divided the remaining 14 votes.

Zanzibar

Tunguu: Salum Kibeshi (65); Khalifa Suleyman Salum (63) and Fadhil Maulid Fadhil (12).

Kikwajuni: Hamad Yussuf Masauni (86); Aboud Hassan Mwinyi (9) and Mansab Haji Ramadhan (4).

Dodoma

Mtera: Livingstone Lusinde (571); Dr Michael Msendekwa (122) and Mwanga Chibago (37)

Mbogwe in Geita: Nicodemas Maganga (265); Agustino Masele (212); Sama Ndito (36).

Chemba: Moni Lujuo (327); Juma Nkamia (162) and Hawa Gondwe (68).

Kondoa Urban: Ali Makowa (137); Omari Kimbisa (71) and Edwin Sanda (24).

Kibakwe: George Simbachawene scored 667 votes while Kwame Mwaga bagged 151 votes.

Lindi

Liwale: Faith Mitambo (363); Zuberi Kuchauka (71) and Halifa Kujakila (48):

Kilwa South: Ahmadi Bongi (321); Amiri Mkalipa (99) and Saidi Timami (77).

Mtama: Nape Nnauye (496); Nahonyo Kasibert (177) and Chilumba Mkurungwa (42)

Mwanza

Misungwi: Alexander Mnyeti (406); Charles Kitwanga (250)

Ilemela: Angelina Mabula (502); Islael Mtambalike (112); Nkilila Nkilila (13).

In Bumbuli in Tanga, January Makamba bagged 680 while Abdulkadir Mghen and Muhajir Madiwa scored 21 and 12 votes respectively:

In Sumbawanga Urban, Aeshi Hilary scored 419 votes while Michael Kachoma scored 47 whereas Frank Mwalembe got 20 votes.

Nyang'hwale in Geita: Husein Nasoro (355) and John William (35).

Reported by Louis Kolumbia, Josephine Christopher, Gadiosa Lamtey, Rosemary Mirondo, Alfred Zakaria, Stephano Simbeye, Mussa Juma, Peter Saramba, Hawa Mathias, Aurea Simtoe, Janeth Joseph, Mwanja Ibadi, Asna Kaniki and Daniel Mjema