Tanzania: After Declaring Tanzania Virus Free, State to Now Issue COVID Certificates

21 July 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

After Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared the country free from Covid-19, the government has now issued new guidelines for obtaining coronavirus clearance certificates.

The certificates will be available to both citizens and foreigners living in the country who plan to travel to countries where the documents are required.

According to a statement issued by Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu, the fee for screening is Tsh40,000 (about $17.26) for Tanzanians, Tsh60,000 (about $25.90) for foreigners who are residents and $100 for visitors in the country.

In a statement released to the media, she said that travelers who have a Covid-19 clearance certificate will only be seen to be legal after it is stamped and verified electronically.

"The procedure for obtaining the certificate is clear, the screening results will be taken to the regional chief medical office and issued within 72 hours for those who don't have the infection and their names sent to the borders for verification," she said.

The tests can only be obtained at the regional hospitals and not otherwise.

The regional chief chemist's office will supervise the screening at the national laboratory and the traveler will be informed on the need to test five days before day of travel because the certificate is only valid for only 14 days in most of countries.

PRAYERS

President Magufuli said the country was coronavirus-free thanks to prayers.

"We decided to pray to God to save us from the coronavirus. God has answered our prayers," he said at State House in Dodoma.

"Tanzania is safe and this is evident by the many airlines that are bringing tourists," he added.

He asked every local leader to use his or her capacity to be an ambassador to the rest of the world.

"Our enemies will speak a lot, but the reality remains that Tanzania is safe and that is why none of us here is putting on a mask. Does it mean we are not afraid of dying? No, it is because corona has been eliminated."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.