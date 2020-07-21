Ethiopia: Nation Earns Over U.S.$854 Million From Coffee Export

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has earned 854.21 million USD from coffee export trade during the past Ethiopian budget year that ended on July 8, 2020.

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority told ENA today that the revenue was obtained from the 271 tons of coffee exported in the stated period which is also more than 93 percent of the plan.

The revenue has increased by 17.36 percent compared to the previous budget year, the Authority stated.

Supports provided by high level government officials and professionals in the sector as well as credit schemes made available to coffee farmers, growers and cooperative unions have contributed to the increase of the revenue, he added.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, United States, Japan, Belgium, South Korea, Italy, France and Sudan are the major importers of Ethiopia's coffee.