Ethiopia: Nation Earns Over U.S.$854 Million From Coffee Export

17 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has earned 854.21 million USD from coffee export trade during the past Ethiopian budget year that ended on July 8, 2020.

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority told ENA today that the revenue was obtained from the 271 tons of coffee exported in the stated period which is also more than 93 percent of the plan.

The revenue has increased by 17.36 percent compared to the previous budget year, the Authority stated.

Supports provided by high level government officials and professionals in the sector as well as credit schemes made available to coffee farmers, growers and cooperative unions have contributed to the increase of the revenue, he added.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, United States, Japan, Belgium, South Korea, Italy, France and Sudan are the major importers of Ethiopia's coffee.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.