Ethiopia: Court Allows Police 13 Days Additional Time to Investigate Jawar's Case

ADDIS ABABA - The Court that presided over Jawar Mohammed's case yesterday allowed a-13 day additional investigation time to police, according to the Ethiopian News Agency.

Jawar has been detained in connection with the violence that followed the brutal killing of the renowned Oromo Singer Hachalu Hundesa on the night of June 29.

Mentioning that the defendant is suspected of contributing to the eruption of ethnic and religious based violence, Police said the groups led by Jawar trespassed to Oromia Prosperity Party Office in Addis Ababa hijacking the body of the deceased singer that resulted in the killing of one police officer injuring other three.

This happened following the order of the suspect to do so. In addition, police indicated that the suspect had been inciting violence through phone while noting that it has collected the necessary evidences to the court. It also said that it obtained information from witnesses.

Indicating that 181 people died of the violence that followed the suspects order in Addis Ababa and Oromia State, Police said all the firearms seized from individuals led by the suspect are all illegal.

14 investigating teams are established and are collecting further evidences and are working to bring other accomplices, police said requesting a 14-day additional investigation time.

The defendant also denied the charges describing it as a drama while saying that there had been no gun shot and nobody died, he told the court suggesting that the solution is to sit and discuss.

His personal attorneys also requested the court that the handling and family visits be improved.

The court that heard both sides finally granted Police the requested 13 days while ordering police to improve the handling of the suspect and issue relating to family visit.