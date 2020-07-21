Malawi: Zomba Stadium Construction to Take Longer Than Expected

Construction of a stadium in the city of Zomba will not be completed on October 5 as expected as only 30% of the work has been completed this far.

The project first faced financial problems and later it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Money for the project is from taxes and it was coming in with difficulties before government ordered gatherings of very few people on construction sites due to the Coronavirus disease.

At the moment, the community hall and the VIP stand have been completed and the contractor is now working on open stands.

Public Relations Officer for Zomba City Council, Mercy Chaluma, told a Times Radio that Zomba City residents should not lose hope as the project will be completed but not as earlier expected.

"The project has been facing a number of hiccups. First it was the issue of finances, then the design had to be changed and later the contractor removed working equipment and workers when the issue of Covid-19 surfaced.

"But later it was resolved that work can continue but with measures put in place to prevent the Coronavirus. This meant that the contractor had to reduce the workforce and so the work is being done very slowly but surely it will come to an end," explained Chaluma.