Namibia: Local Sheep Prices Increase in May

21 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia A2 sheep price stood at N$67.97 per kilogram during May which is N$1.40 per kg more than the April level, while the May 2020 all-grade average stood at N$45.13/kg, 20.51% higher than the same month in 2019, statistics by the Meat Board of Namibia indicate.

On a year to date basis, average of 2020 sheep producer carcass prices at N$44.85/kg are 9.52% higher than the average of N$40.95 recorded during January to May last year. Total sheep marketing stands at 169,305, down by 59.67% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, pork imports increased by 24.63% reflecting increased demand for cheaper protein with the pork producer ceiling price currently standing at N$29.45/kg. The Pork Market Share Promotion Scheme remains in place until 30 September 2020, unless extended by the Meat Board.

Sheep slaughtering by export abattoirs were at 3,617 head during May 2020. The Meat Board noted that drought conditions in the major sheep producing areas of the south continue to take their toll on sheep production.

Total cattle marketing year to date at 104,061 heads is down by 48.84% compared to last year, while slaughtering by export abattoirs is down by 53.06% compared to last year.

Beef-all-grade average producer price for May 2020 stood at N$44.11/kg which is only 0.25% lower than the May 2019 price.

Goat and pig marketing declined by 52.38% and 9.39%, respectively.

