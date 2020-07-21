Zimbabwe: Four Workers Test Covid-19 Positive At Milton Park Medical Centre

Four staff members at the Milton Park Medical Centre tested positive of Covid-19 yesterday following a wholesale testing of its staff members having been notified that a doctor who had visited the facility a day earlier had tested positive, 263Chat has learnt.

The 24-hour hospital that specializes in surgical, medical and pediatric treatments has since sent the four members of its staff into quarantine and disinfected the facility.

"It was brought to our attention that a Doctor, who had visited our hospital, and other facilities, has tested positive for COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement last night.

"In addition to existing stringent measures, a proactive decision was made by management, to test all members of staff that work at Milton Park Medical Centre, for the continued safety of both our patients and staff. The hospital is being disinfected to the highest standard,"

"4 members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine, having been referred to the City Health Department. The members of staff are all self- isolating at home and are not requiring medical attention. All staff now working at the hospital have tested negative for COVID-19, and staff will be re-tested as appropriate. All patients being admitted to the hospital are required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to admission and are only admitted with a negative result," it said.

The development comes at a time Covid-19 cases in the country have skyrocketed in the past few weeks reaching 1 713 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

Government has since announced plans for the country to revert to total lockdown as authorities try to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Critics have blamed government's lukewarm response to scale up testing across the country in order to ascertain a true picture of transmissions.