Somalia Records 11 New Cases, Total Rises to 1462

Kenya has recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed cases to 1462. All the new coronavirus cases are Kenyan nationals.

five more have been recovered from the respiratory disease bringing total recoveries to 1462. Of the new cases, 10 are male while one is female. The death toll still stands at 93.

This comes as the State eased some of the restrictions like the places of worship and domestic air travel. The nationwide curfew that is currently in force between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. local time daily but people are on the road every night despite the curfew.

The horn of African nation with a fragile health system has recently seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, which were first registered in the country in March.