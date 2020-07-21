Somalia: FGs and FMs Summit to Kick Off in Dhusamareb

21 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The second phase of the much-awaited summit of the Somali Federal Government and Federal Member State leaders is expected to start on Tuesday in Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmudug.

The summit which will be led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will be attended by Mohamed Abdi Waare [HirShabelle], Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen [Southwest], Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe [Kismaayo], Abdullahi Deni [Puntland] and their host Ahmed Kariye Qoor Qoor of Galmadug.

The leaders will also discuss the model of the upcoming election and representation of the Benadir region in parliament as well as the current situation of the country.

On Monday the Federal Member State leaders and president Farmajo held a preliminary meeting ahead of the upcoming meeting at Galmudug president palace.

National Independent and Electoral Commission [NIEC] chairperson Halima Yarey Said the board needed 9-13 months to hold the elections and asked parliament to extend its mandate.

