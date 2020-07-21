Ghana: Mayhem At Kasoa Registration Centre... 4 Arrested, Guns Fired, Motorbikes Burnt, Registration Officials Flee

There was confusion at the Top Hill Down polling centre at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, on Monday when armed men fired gunshots at the centre whilst registration was ongoing.

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the shootings and disturbances at the centre.

They are Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleman Yusuf and Razak Musa and are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday, that the police had also mounted a search for the arrest of other accomplices who were on the run.

She said on July 20,at about 10a.m a complainant from Peace Town at Kasoa called at the police station and reported that at about 9:30a.m at Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down registration centre, whilst registration was in process some thugs raided the centre.

She said one person from the group pulled out a pistol and fired to scare people who had queued to register. She said in the ensuing confusion three of the motorcycles were burnt.

DSP Oppong said on receipt of the report, police proceeded to the scene and arrested the suspects and retrieved one pistol from the suspect.

The Police PRO said the burnt motorcycles had also been retrieved by the police, adding that investigations into the case were ongoing.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named told the Ghanaian Times that the gun wielding men arrived at the registration centre while registration was ongoing in the morning trying to prevent prospective electorates from registering.

According to the eyewitness this resulted in a scuffle between some of the people and the armed men resulting in firing of gunshots and setting ablaze motorbikes parked at the centre.

The eyewitness said the disturbances brought the exercise to a halt, after officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) parked their equipment and fled the scene.