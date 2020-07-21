Sierra Leone: CARE International Boosts Port Loko, Karene and Falaba Dhmts

21 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Resident Minister,North-Western Region, Haja Isata Abdullia Kamara, has commended CARE International for their support to the health sector, adding that government is determined to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Kamara made the above statement while receiving keys to three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles and 26 motor bikes donated to the Port Loko, Karene and Falaba District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) by CARE International.

She thanked President Julius Maada Bio and the Government of Sierra Leone for encouraging CARE International and other partners to freely operate in the country.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Port Loko District Council Hall on Thursday, 16th July, 2020.

While addressing the gathering, Director of Primary Health Care Division of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alie Wurie, on behalf of the ministry, commended CARE International for boosting healthcare workers in order for them to carry out their duties in that part of the country, adding that the government and people of Sierra Leone were very pleased with such donation.

He said the vehicles and motto bikes were not only meant for the COVID-19 fight but to also to address other matters in the districts.

"The Health Ministry will continue to advocate for support especially for the two newly established districts of Falaba and Karene for effective and efficient health service delivery. I want you to understand the ministry of health cannot do everything in terms of health care delivering that is the reason we are partnering with NGOs and other institutions in the health sector.I want to assure the people of Port Loko, Falaba and Karene districts that President Julius Maada Bio and the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie will continue to engage partners to support the districts health sector to a better standards," he said.

Handing over the items, the Health Technical Director, CARE International, Dr. Sylvester described the bilateral relationship between the government of Sierra Leone and CARE International as cordial, adding that since the establishment of CARE International in Sierra Leone, the relationship has been cordial and will forever continue to grow from strength to strength.

He said CARE International was very delighted to support the health sector in Sierra Leone, adding that with the good relationship between the government of Germany through CARE International, they were able to procure the 3 Toyota Land Cruiser and 36 Motor Bikes for Port Loko, Karene and Falaba District Health Management Teams to help support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which CARE has been extending to other districts like Kambia, Koinadugu and Tonkolili districts.

"CARE International is engaging communities to sensitize them on the prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic not to spread, and to propagate the correct information in order not to get things wrong. All of this support is coming from the Government of Germany," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved.

