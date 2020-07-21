Sierra Leone: Fraudulent Conversion Matter Sent to High Court

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Pademba Road Court No.1 yesterday, 20th July, committed to the High Court,a fraudulent conversion matter involving one Idrissa Bah, to the High Court for trial.

She also granted two hundred million Leones bail and two sureties to the accused.

The accused Idrissa Bah was before Magistrate Bonnie for a preliminary investigation on a count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to law.

The police alleges that the accused sometimes in 2018, at No.11 Carlton Carew Road, Off Wilkinson Road in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit certain property - thirty -two million, two hundred and fifty thousand Leones, being proceeds of one Acura WDX Jeep, with registration number ANS 007 after sales, entrusted to him by one Isatu Bah for the purpose of sale.

In another matter, Magistrate Bonnie also remanded at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road one Sheku Rashid Kamara for allegedly assaulting and wounding one Emmanuel Cooper at EcoBank.

The accused, Sheku Rashid Kamara, is currently undergoing preliminary investigation before Magistrate Bonnie on three counts of wounding with intent, wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to police the accused on Thursday, 18th June, 2020, at Tengbeh Town in Freetown, wounded Emmanuel Cooper, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The police also alleged that the accused on the same date at the same place malicious wounded Emmanuel Cooper and also assaulted him in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The Matter continues.