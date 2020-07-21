Sierra Leone: Woman Granted Le30 Million Bail for Fraudulent Conversion

57 years old Wainday Mansaray has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for fraudulent conversion.

The accused was before the court on count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to Section (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1961.

Police prosecutor, ASP Moore alleges that the accused sometimes in May, 2019, at Cline Town in Freetown, fraudulently converted assorted items-five bails of assorted clothing, each valued one hundred and ninety pounce, all to the total of nine hundred and fifty pounce, equivalent to eleven million four hundred thousand Leones.

The accused was also alleged to have fraudulently converted another two assorted cartoons container, all to the total value of eighteen million eight hundred and forty three thousand Leones, property of Mrs. Famata Kamara.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of 30 million Leones plus two sureties, who must produce voters ID and Nassit ID cards.

The magistrate ordered that sureties must be residents in the Western Area Urban and that bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 21 of this month.