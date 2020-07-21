Sierra Leone: Woman Granted Le30 Million Bail for Fraudulent Conversion

21 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

57 years old Wainday Mansaray has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for fraudulent conversion.

The accused was before the court on count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to Section (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1961.

Police prosecutor, ASP Moore alleges that the accused sometimes in May, 2019, at Cline Town in Freetown, fraudulently converted assorted items-five bails of assorted clothing, each valued one hundred and ninety pounce, all to the total of nine hundred and fifty pounce, equivalent to eleven million four hundred thousand Leones.

The accused was also alleged to have fraudulently converted another two assorted cartoons container, all to the total value of eighteen million eight hundred and forty three thousand Leones, property of Mrs. Famata Kamara.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of 30 million Leones plus two sureties, who must produce voters ID and Nassit ID cards.

The magistrate ordered that sureties must be residents in the Western Area Urban and that bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 21 of this month.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.