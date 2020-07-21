Sierra Leone: ACC Boss Speaks On Alpha Timbo's Issue

20 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Regina Pratt

Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kaifala, has told Concord Times on Friday, July 17, that offering no evidence in the matter against Alpha Timbo and 4 others, was a tactical withdrawal because the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice had refused to grant them an application for trial by Judge alone.

He said the commission hadn't wanted trial by judge and jury because they foresaw that the process will jeopardize future corruption cases.

He said when the accused persons made their second appearance on Tuesday,May 19, 2020,a ruling was made by the presiding judge, Justice Cosmotina Jarett for their case to be tried by Judge and Jury, after defense counsels addressed the court on the proceedings of trial by judge and jury, which they had wanted.

The Timbo trial was the first Anti-Corruption matter that was tried by Judge and Jury and the prosecutor, Lawyer Mantesbo, had informed the court that they hadn't received any certificate by way of a fiat from the Office of the Attorney-General for the case to be tried by Judge alone.

Former Minister of Labour, Alpha Timbo, Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Education Emily Kadiatu Gogra, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Charles Tom Kamanda, Director of Nutrition,School Feeding,MBSSE, Zainab Mamusu Massaquoi and Binta Kamara, businesswoman at Lion Inn, were charged with fifteen counts, but were discharged of all fifteen counts after the ACC offered no evidence against them on Thursday July, 16, 2020.

A certificate of discharge signed by the Master and Registrar of the High Court was handed to all accused persons as an account of the prosecution offering no evidence against all accused persons.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.