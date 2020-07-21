Liberia: 'We Made Political Accident'

opinion

A youth group under the banner Concerned Residents of District 13 in Montserrado County has descended on Representative Edward P. Flomo for his lack of leadership ability in the district.

"Fellow citizens, its with deep regret to announce that we the people of district 13 have made a political accident to have elected Representative Flomo," group chairman William B. Sando said at a press conference Sunday, 19 July. He accuses Mr. Flomo for having failed to live up to his campaign promises including construction of a three storey modern district hall and district development council, among other things.

Mr. Sando says the Concerned Residents of District 13 is a radical, conscious, social and political movement and advocacy group that seeks prudent reforms in the growth and development of the people through quality leadership and genuine representation of the district.

According to him, the failure of Representative Flomo to structure the district's youth leadership to lead them to conduct community elections shows his incompetence.

Further, Sando indicates that the Concerned Residents of District 13 categorically condemn the dismissal of Mr. Flomo's chief of office staff and his campaign manager on ground that the both have refused to share their dehumanized salary with the lawmaker.

Sando alleges that Mr. Flomo cleverly blinded his eyes on most of the promises, but has retreated into erecting mini makeshift town halls in few communities across the district, noting that he's in the constant habit of carrying on nepotism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sando laments that the act exhibited by the representative by appointing District Council officials from his camp has allegedly led the council and his office to misappropriate of 350 scholarship from APM Terminals, Duraplast, and CEMENCO as social corporate responsibilities to the underprivileged youth and students in the district.

"We have detected the inability of our lawmaker to introduce or sponsor a serious minded bill that will address health care, youth empowerment, education, security, electricity, infrastructure development and the rule of law under the period review," he continues.

The Concerned Residents of District 13 say they have decided to pass a vote of no confidence in Representative Flomo and declare him as one term lawmaker who has reneged on his three cardinal functions which include lawmaking, oversight and representation.

By Lewis S. Teh-Edited by Winston W. Parley

Please follow and like us: