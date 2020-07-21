Liberia: Speaker Chambers Abandons Market Project

Maryland — Several citizens, including marketers in Pleebo, electoral district#2, Maryland County, are calling on Speaker Bhofal Chambers to complete abandoned projects in the district. They said some of the uncompleted projects initiated by Speaker Chambers in the district since 2017 include a district market building, library, and extension of the New Pleebo Elementary and Junior High school, among others. Marketers at the Pleebo District Small Market, which is uncovered, are worried about their plight in the wake of the rainy season.

The Pleebo market project has delayed for three years. Marketers are frustrated over protracted delay by the Speaker in completing projects specifically, their market building. Patricia, a fish seller, lamented that condition at the market is unbearable, noting that since their market stalls were demolished in 2017, the new market project is yet to be completed, regretting the situation.

"See my son, I thank God you have come; look at our condition in the market, when rain falls, we're in the rain; when sun shines, we're in the sun; what have we done wrong?" She asked. Patience continued, "We were okay with our previous market tanks but since our Representative for the district said he wanted to build a modern one, we were all happy but see where it has ended us now."

Another fish seller, Ruth Woods, said they feel abandoned by Speaker Chambers because since 2017, he hasn't completed their market building. According to her, several calls were placed to the Speaker thru his constituency coordinator, Rebort P. Weah, about their conditions, but despite the calls, action is yet to be taken. Ruth and her colleagues, re-echoed call to Speaker Chambers and other concerned citizens to go to their aid in completing the market.

However, constituency coordinator Weah said calls from the marketers are now being answered by the Speaker. According to him, budget for the market project has been finalized and the project will be completed before end of July this year. He confirmed there had been several calls from marketers about the delay in the Speaker's projects for the district, but it wasn't Speaker Chambers' fault.

He detailed that the market and other projects are Speaker Chamber's legislative projects, being funded by the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He said due to other circumstances during the previous regime, LACE constructors couldn't continue with the projects; something, he said, caused the delay. Mr. Weah disclosed that the Speaker has already allotted US$36,000 to complete all projects in his district.

He appealed to marketers and other residents in the constituency of Speaker Chambers to exercise patience, as funding has already been secured for that purpose. Currently, the small market project has already been awarded to constructors to have it completed, while the others are still at a standstill.