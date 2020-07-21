Liberia: Open Letter to H.E. President Weah

opinion

Take a stand on rape in Liberia and say a word about the establishment of war and economic crimes court and or the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Recommendations.

Maxson S. Kpakio

Rehab Community-ELWA

Paynesville City

Montserrado County

H.E. Dr. George M. Weah

PRESIDENT

President of the Republic of Liberia

Executive Mansion

Republic of Liberia

13th July 2020

Dear Mr. President,

I am filled with frustration, pain, anger, and buried in disappointment as I write to you this letter. I wish you could agree with me Mr. Weah, and accept that is hugely mind-boggling and massive embarrassment the catalogues of rape cases across Liberia and sadly you have said nothing about it since you came to power. Are you truly a father, our father, and our father?

I have asked myself and indeed keep asking myself as to where are we heading as a country that stood against injustices that were being melted against especially the blacks in South Africa and helped to fight the apartheid system. In deed our humanitarian history has been quite unique and this nation was well respected because she was there advocating for social justice.

Mr. President, I have listened to your life story over and over again and had the realization that by such a child of a nation taking state power, my anticipation was that you could have long since lifted your hands up, voiced out and stamped your words against all forms of injustices that are being carried out against your people, including the raping of your children and women leading to some of them dying and at the same time having warlords who names are mentioned in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission moving around freely and being awarded with fat jobs including you personally appointing them as governmental advisers.

Mr. President, as an activist advocating for social justice, I thought to engage you directly through this communication and remind you that too many our children/women are been sexually molested, raped to death by wicked men who aims are to destroy every female life of this land. Mr. President, perhaps you are not aware, but I am aware that the world is on a dangerous edge of an abyss at which violence against our children and women is on the increase especially in our motherland.

In deed it is more than ever before as I have catalogued just few from 2018 and attached to this letter. Mr. President, when Africa's first female President, your predecessor Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf took over as a leader in our motherland, during her first inaugural address she said, "I will bring smiles on the faces of our children", but unfortunately as a mother/woman she did not do much to live up to her promised. I am sure you heard her.

I thought it was that moment when violence against women and raping of our children would have come to an end completely. Mr. President, imagine your daughter being raped or a close relative of yours child's raped to death, imagine any of them raped and impregnated and future destroyed, just please take a moment and imagine not being in your current position, and your child becomes a victim of such situation, but justice is nowhere to be found. I am sure that your world will change forever.

Today, even government officials as well as those who should be protecting us serving in national security are being accused of committing these crimes but unfortunately no further step taken against them and no justice for the victims. Mr. President, certainly if you say nothing, do nothing, but sit watch this like you are watching a movie, you will go down in history for not giving justice to victims of rape together with their family members as well as advocate like me.

Your Excellency, just take a look at these headlines as a reminder to you as a father of the land must wake up to the reality of how your nation is under serious threat as far as rape and sexual abuse is concerned. Huge credits to the FrontPage Africa newspaper.

June 12, 2018: One yr on, MorialsWaylee alleged rape victim yet to be found (The case of a 13-yr-old Regina/Reggie who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her uncle, who was a sitting law maker at the time.

Jan. 22, 2019: Teenagers rape 68-yr-old woman

Jan. 23, 2019: Man, 71, charged with rape and murder

Feb. 19, 2019: Pastor faces 'Rape, kidnapping and human trafficking' incident

April 4, 2019:More rapes being reported but courts fail to keep up

April 8, 2019: 15-yr-old raped, but police delays arrest

May 28, 2019: Police to conduct autopsy on student allegedly raped to death

June 1, 2019: Cuttington University condemns alleged gang rape by its students

June 25, 2019: Man, who raped and killed Vivian Right in new Georgia, goes to trial

Sept. 12, 2019: 17-yr-old girl body discovered after being brutally rape

Dec. 13, 2019: Man charged with rape of 14-yr-old stepfather, joins long line awaiting trial

Jan. 14, 2020: Girl, 12, allegedly raped by 25-yr-old Former teacher

Feb. 6, 2020: 11-yr-old raped victim's father attacked

Feb. 10, 2020: 17-yr-old girl gang raped by Ex-boyfriend and two others

March 20, 2020: Police officer allegedly rapes 16-yr-old girl

April 14, 2020: 20-yr-old rapes girl 9 in Nimba

June 24, 2020: Pastor, 50, allegedly rapes 13-yr-old

Please Mr. President, I am begging you to say few words and lead the campaign against this unbillable crime, rape.

Yours, sincerely

Maxson S. Kpakio

Resident/Constituent of Dis. #6

Rehab Community-ELWA

Skmax15@yahoo.co.uk

0775370665

