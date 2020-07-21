Namibia: FA Wary of Scams, As African Stars Defend Npl

The Namibia Football Association said it will only entertain authentic claims when clearing its "historical debt" inherited from the previous administration, while African Stars blasted the mother body for excommunicating the Namibia Premier League.

The NFA recognises a bill of roughly N$6 million with creditors, and said other innumerable claims were not backed up by a paper trail.

"Our commitment stands that we'll clear all those debts which are supported by valid contracts or documents to prove that money is owed," NFA president Ranga Haikali said after Saturday's extraordinary congress in Windhoek where a blueprint for running the football body was approved.

The questionable requests for payment denote that the NFA was not run on sound business principles, NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos said.

"Some people's claims date back to eight years ago, but there's no contract or document to support the claim. Also, why did they not claim this money from the previous NFA principals all these years? That is not how the NFA is going to be run," he said.

To that end, Saturday's extraordinary congress approved a new governance policy to improve the NFA's management of resources. Congress also ushered in an ethics committee, audit and compliance committee, while members of judicial bodies were announced to go with the appeals committee, which was put in place during February's elective congress.

"In the next few days, you will see a document about our financial policy, which covers declaration of interest, procurement, service supplies, IT policy, players' appearance fees, disposal of assets and so forth," Haikali said.

"That policy was approved by the exco [NFA executive], and was submitted to congress and approved at that level. This policy is comprehensive and follows the recommendations and findings made in the two previous audits as shortcomings in the operations of the Namibia Football Association."

Tactless

In other 16th NFA extraordinary congress-related news, African Stars yesterday condemned the expulsion of the Namibia Premier League as an NFA member.

The club, chaired by NPL head Patrick Kauta, said the axing, effected by 19 votes for and two against, was "embarrassing, reckless and tactless".

It is the strongest hint yet that the club would boycott a new topflight division put together by the NFA.

Along with Kauta, NPL executive members Peter Nakura, Gabriel Tjombe and Bonnie Paulino were expelled, with NPL chief executive officer Harald Fuller also in the mix.

African Stars questioned the legitimacy of the NFA structure, arguing that the "assumed expulsion" undermines Namibian football and will continue to "deny hundreds of young people the opportunity to earn a living even during the most difficult of economic times".

Stars and the NPL appear to disregard or overlook article 15 of the NFA constitution, which empowers congress to expel a member, or member of a member.

"African Stars would like to further inform our supporters and the football-loving community that we are not part of the drum majorettes who have hijacked the beautiful game," the club said in a statement.