Namibia: Bowlers Hold the Edge in Junior Cricket

The APS Junior cricket tournament continued in Windhoek with two matches at the WAP field over the weekend.

In an u16 match over 20 overs on Friday, an APS A team beat the B team by 26 runs, while in an u13 match over 30 overs on Saturday, the APS B team beat the A team by nine wickets.

In a low-scoring match on Friday, the A team were immediately in trouble when Ryan Moffet was bowled for a golden duck and when Michael Feely followed shortly after for two runs, they were two down for only eight runs on the board.

Dylan Leicher was dismissed for 14, but Hansie de Villiers (24 not out) and Gerhard Janse van Rensburg (32) revived their innings with a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Further down the order, Henry van Wyk added 22 not out as the A team reached a total of 127 for five wickets off their 20 overs.

For the B team, Wicus van Wyk, Zaceo Jansen van Vuuren, Hanro Badenhorst, PD Blignaut and Lu-Hendro de Waal each took one wicket.

In reply, the B team got off to a sluggish start as Zacheo Janse van Vuuren (4), Dirkie Theunissen (5) and Drikus Pearson (10) were dismissed early on, but Ben Burger (27) and Lu-Hendro de Waal (20) revived their hopes with a 46-run partnership to take the total to 82.

The rest of their batsmen however failed to make an impact as the B team were restricted to 101/8 wickets off their 20 overs to hand the A team a 26-run victory.

Michael Feely was the A team's top bowler with two wickets for 15 runs off four overs.

On Saturday, an u13 match over 30 overs and two innings saw the B team comfortably winning the match by nine wickets in another low scoring match.

The A team got off to a poor start, being restricted to 74 for nine wickets in their first innings. Only Abrie Oberholzer with 20 runs managed to get double figures, while Henry Grant (4/10) and McLachlan Nel (2/7) were the B team's best bowlers.

The B team didn't fare much better with the bat, but the A team's bowlers let them down, conceding an expensive 48 extras, before the B team were all out for 130.

Waldo Smith was the top scorer with 23 runs, while Sebastian Badenhorst (3/22) and Liam Derks (2/26) were the A team's best bowlers.

In the second innings the A team were restricted to 88 for six wickets, with Matthys Nel scoring 17 not out, while Aiden Feely took two wickets for 17 runs.

That left the B team an easy victory target of 33 runs which they reached for the loss of only one wicket, with Nico Pieters scoring 18.