Nigeria: FK Tirana's President Hails Egbo Over Club's 27th League Title

President of Albanian club, FK Tirana, Refit Halili, has heaped plaudits on his Nigerian gaffer, Ndubuisi Egbo, after guiding the club to their 27th league title win last Sunday.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper made history as the first Nigerian manager to win a silverware with any European club.

Tirana were confirmed champions of the 2019/20 Albania SuperLiga season after second-place Kukesi lost 1-0 to Vllaznia at the weekend.

That result ensured that Tirana currently on 69 points, were now seven points ahead of Kukesi with just two games (of six points) left to play.

The club will also compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

"Egbo is the first foreign coach to receive the title of champion of Tirana.

He has made an extra contribution. I take this opportunity to thank Kosta and Khafa as well as the directors, spokesman, the director of the stadium,"Halili told a news conference on Monday.

"Special support has been given to us by the fans, which has been a precious asset.

"We will sit down with Egbo to talk about what we will do for Champions League. If we agree, we will continue, if not we will continue with another coach."

Egbo, who worked as Tirana's goalkeeping coach for five years was appointed manager of the club in December 2019 and won the title in his first season in charge.