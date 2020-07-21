Nigeria: Obaseki's Actions Are Desperate, Confused - Hosa

Lagos — Chairman of Ocean Marine Solution (OMS), Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo has slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, describing his actions as desperate and confused.

His Senior Executive Assistant, Mrs. Denise I. Onu, in a statement issued last night, in Abuja, faulted the claims by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, that Captain Okunbo and Adams Oshiomhole had hired thugs they would deploy in the September 19 governorship election.

"Osagie made very grave and damaging claims against Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo and a former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, linking them with the sponsorship of political thugs to be deployed in the September 19 governorship election.

"He claimed that both Okunbo and Oshiomhole met in Okunbo's GRA residence in Benin on July 19, 2020 with the thugs on which occasion they paid the thugs upfront.

"While the claims are outright ridiculous, false and mischievous, the intention behind them was/is to embarrass these respected sons and leaders of Edo State and lower their reputation in the estimation of right-thinking and reasonable members of the society.

"It is unfortunate that at a time when resources are dwindling and when there is need for public enlightenment on health related issues, Crusoe Osagie has misdirected his attention and state resources toward baseless personal attacks on perceived enemies of his principal.

"Without any iota of doubt, these malicious and careless statements by Osagie were endorsed by his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on whose behalf he spoke and still speaks as his spokesperson.

"While the statement is baseless and unfair, it betrays desperation on the part of the entire Edo State Government under Governor Godwin Obaseki.

"The statement also suggests cluelessness as to how to peacefully and maturely engage with emerging political issues ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

"The point is hereby made that Captain Okunbo, in particular, is a man of peace whose patience is legendary.

"Therefore, they could not be talking about him in the context they did without answering to their indiscretion in making the outlandish and defamatory claims.

"Judging by the recent history and timelines of violence in the State on the watch of Governor Obaseki to cow opponents, the consensus is that through Osagie, the state government and its officials, had actually talked about their failure to ensure the peace, safety and security of the people of Edo State."