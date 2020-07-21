Namibia: Live - Esau, Hatuikulipi Bail Application (Closing Arguments)

The hearing of closing arguments in the bail application of ex-minister of fisheries Bernhard Esau and his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi is due to take place in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today. The two are asking to be granted bail after eight months in custody.

Esau's history and character speak of him being dedicated and bound to Namibia, defence lawyer Richard Metcalfe argues. He will not abscond and thereby abandon his family and immovable properties valued at N$23 million if released on bail, Metcalfe says.

With his business and family roots in Namibia, it's highly unlikely businessman Tamson Hatuikulipi would abscond if released on bail, Metcalfe also argues. It seems Hatuikulipi and Esau's biggest sin and crime is that they are related, he charges.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is desperate to ensure Esau and Hatuikulipi will not be granted bail, Metcalfe argues. The state's fear they may abscond if free on bail can be alleviated by imposing stringent conditions to their release, he says.

The state would have reasonable and rational grounds to oppose the granting of bail to ex-minister of justice Sacky Shanghala and his business partner James Hatuikulipi, since they allegedly tried to interfere in the investigation of the Fishrot scandal, Metcalfe says.

However, he adds, Esau and Tamson Hatuikulipi have not tried to interf

ere in the investigation and there is no evidence they would do so if released on bail.

The ACC's investigators are ignorant about the workings of Namibia's fishing industry and how quotas are sold and quota usage fees paid, Metcalfe argues. Their claim that the Fishrot accused were part of a corrupt conspiracy stems from that ignorance, he says.

Metcalfe: Public expectations are not the same as the public interest. An accused person who does not pose a danger to the public or the administration of justice should not unnecessarily be kept in custody.

Fishrot scandal whistleblower Johannes Stefansson is reported to have been a drug addict and has an axe to grind with his former employer, the Icelandic fishing companies group Samherji, Metcalfe claims, arguing the state does not have a strong case against the accused.

The state's case is based on the "dubious evidence" of a co-perpetrator who sits in Iceland and of a dishonest lawyer who has been the guest of a psychiatric clinic, Metcalfe charges.