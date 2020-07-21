Namibia: Wage Subsidy for 860 Employers

The Social Security Commission will assist 860 companies who did not retrench workers (in May and June) with salary and wage payments by the end of this week.

The payment will be the first of the Employer Wage Subsidy Programme for the hard-hit aviation, tourism and construction sectors, and was launched two months ago by the Ministry of Finance and the Social Security Commission (SSC).

Unomengi Kauapirura, spokesperson for the SSC, yesterday said the commission has received about 2 000 applications for subsidies.

However, "only 860 applications stand authenticated thus far, and to be paid if they have passed the test (of eligibility criteria)," she said.

The 860 employers will be the first of potentially 7 900 employers employing 65 420 employees to receive 17% of their wage bill in cash as a way of retaining their workforce.

By the time of going to print, Kauapirura said the commission cannot quantify how much it will pay out in cash.

"The first payments for employers are expected to be set off during the week of 20 July 2020," Kauapirura said.

The programme is budgeted to receive N$150 million from the N$653 million earmarked for employers and employees, which, when combined with the waiver (SSC monthly contributions), should equate to 25% of employers' total wage bill.

According to the scheme, prospective beneficiaries should not have retrenched staff in May, June and July, and should not have reduced workers' salaries by more than 50%.

Despite this, the ministry of labour indicated that a total of 388 employers retrenched 5 748 employees between 27 March and 30 June this year.

The ministry said more workers were retrenched, but were not reported to the ministry.

Out of the 5 748 sent home, 1 812 were retrenched due to the impact of Covid-19.

The tourism and construction sectors sent 2 728 workers home during this time.

The mining and wholesale and retail sectors retrenched 1 184 and 584 workers, respectively, in the last four months.

28 000 APPLY FOR COVID-19 GRANT

Although the labour ministry recorded 5 748 retrenchments, the commission has received 28 000 applications of people claiming retrenchment benefits as part of the affected employees programme.

The commission has rejected about 4 000 employees as some earn more than N$50 000 per annum, their salaries may not have been affected or they have been registered with the SSC for less than six months.

Kauaprira said by last Friday the commission has processed around N$26 million to be paid to the second batch of 7 000 affected employees, while the first payment of N$22 million to 5 483 affected employees was made on 30 June.

The ministry and the SSC are working with a budget allocation of N$350 million to the programme, catering for between 56 000 and 117 000 applicants.

Potential beneficiaries have to be registered with the SSC since 1 February 2020 and have to be able to prove a loss of income related to Covid-19.

Additionally, applicants should earn less than N$50 000 annually, and the benefit will be limited to 50% of their monthly salary, subject to a minimum of N$1 000 per month for May, June and July.

These schemes are part of the National Employment and Salary Scheme for Covid-19, an effort by the government to save jobs and reduce the impact of Covid-19 on employment.