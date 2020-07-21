Namibia Records Fourth COVID-19-19 Death

21 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbatehra and Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia's fourth Covid-19 fatality was in hospital while his family was in isolation at home at Walvis Bay.

The 55-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus towards the end of June.

Some of his family members have been in self-isolation at home because of a lack of facilities in the Erongo region.

The deceased's employer, who wants to remain anonymous at this stage, says he feels helpless and does not know how to assist the family at home.

"The whole family is in isolation. There is little we can do, because we can also not go see those at home apart from the kind of assistance we have been giving when he was first admitted. It pains me a lot - especially knowing that the whole family is in isolation. This sickness is real and it is destructive, we must take it seriously," the employer said.

He described the deceased, who hails from northern Namibia, as reserved and hardworking.

"He was dedicated to this office. He was a member of the group that set up our office in the early nineties. His death has robbed the industry of a very dedicated man, who was not selfish with his knowledge. He shared what he knew," his employer said.

The man's death and the circumstances surrounding his death are sad, and should serve as a lesson to those who are still not adhering to state of emergency measures.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula announced Namibia's fourth Covid-19 death yesterday, but could not divulge more information.

"On a sad note, today we are reporting again another death due to Covid-19, at Walvis Bay. This is the fourth case we have lost. This patient was managed at a private hospital," he said.

Shangula said 13 Covid-19 patients are extremely sick - either in the high care or intensive care unit.

"They need oxygen support," he said.

THREE HEALTH WORKERS INFECTED

Namibia reported 97 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, of which three involve healthcare workers.

Shangula said 90 of these cases are from Walvis Bay, three from Swakopmund, two from Engela, one from Outapi and one from Katima Mulilo.

"The cases from Engela are that of a nine-year-old child and a 42-year-old adult, who are contacts of a confirmed case in the same district. They had been at home since their source was confirmed positive. They were already beyond 14 days. Neither have symptoms consistent with Covid-19," Shangula said.

He said the Outapi case involves a 29-year-old man who travelled from Walvis Bay on 12 July and arrived at Outapi on 13 July.

"He reported himself and was quarantined. This is a good practice and is encouraged," the minister said.

The ministry is still establishing information about the case at Katima Mulilo.

Seven cases have recovered and have been discharged from isolation facilities.

"Cases number 89, 103,143, 166, 169, 179 and 244 have recovered and have been discharged," Shangula said.

The country now has 1 344 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 42 recoveries, 1 298 active cases and four deaths.

