Mauritius: Social Housing - 99 Units to Be Completed in September 2020 in Chebel

21 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The construction of 99 Row Type Housing Units, which started in 2018, is expected to be completed in September this year and will be allocated to beneficiaries before the end of 2020, announced the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Steven Obeegadoo, on 17 July 2020, during a site visit at Chebel to take stock of the progress made so far. The Managing Director of the National Housing Development Co Ltd (NHDC), Mr Gilles L'Entêté, and other personalities were also present.

In a statement after the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that the 'Row Type Housing Units' is a new concept proposed by the NHDC, and that the 99 housing units at Chebel, to the tune of some Rs 160 million, are being built by the contractor Super Construction Co Ltd. Recalling the relatively low cost of the houses to the beneficiaries, he stated that each housing unit costs Rs 1.8 million and that those earning between Rs 6 200 and Rs 30 000 monthly will be eligible for the acquisition of a housing unit and will beneficiate from 15 to 67% subsidy from Government, depending on their monthly income.

He outlined that each housing unit of 50m2 consists of a kitchen/diner, a living room, a bedroom and a toilet/bathroom on the ground floor, as well as a master bedroom with a terrace, a toilet/bathroom, and a terrace which can be converted into two additional bedrooms on the first floor. The project at Chebel will also feature green spaces, a parking lot for visitors, a petanque court and a children's playground.

With regards to the construction of 12 000 social housing units across the island, for which some Rs 12 billion have been earmarked in budget 2020-2021, Deputy Prime Minister Obeegadoo underscored that NHDC's experience in social housing is being sought regarding the different types of houses built during the last four years, their architecture, and the technology used. New eligibility criteria will also be set up so as to include people from the middle-income group as potential beneficiaries to these housing units, he added.

