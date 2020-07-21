Namibia: Dutch Fishermen Charged for Assault, Intimidating Female Fisheries Observer

Three Dutch fishermen appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court last week Friday on charges of assault, and threatening and intimidating a fisheries observer on vessel Cornelius Vroliyk that belongs to Caveman fishing.

According to the police case number CR 01/07/2020 the trio, vessel captain Johannes van der Plaas (44), chief mate Arend van der Boon (34) and fishing master Teunis van der Plaas are facing two charges, one of contravening the Marine Resources Act, Act no. 27 of 2000 read with regulation 39 for illegal dumping of fish at sea.

The second charge is under Section 52(3)(f) of the same act for assaults, threatened and intimidated a fisheries observer in exercise of her duties on a Namibian fishing vessel. The incident happened on Friday 26 June at about 19:01 and again on Saturday 04 July at about 09h00 in the morning.

Fisheries Observer Agency chief executive officer Stanley Ndara condemned the act.

"We don't condone it. It must be dealt with, with the heaviest punishment it deserves. This punishment should serve as a deterrent to other seafarers who happen to threaten or assault our observers. We hope that the law takes its course properly and that appropriate sentence will be served against the perpetrators," said Ndara.

The trio is out on bail of N$50 000 each. The matter was postponed to 31 August 2020 for further investigation.