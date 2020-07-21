Namibia: Mutorwa Orders NCAA to Revoke Isak Suspension

21 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Works minister John Mutorwa has ordered the board of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority [NCAA] not to suspend the company's legal officer Natalia Isak.

The minister said the suspension could be seen as victimisation, which should not be allowed.

"Only factual and honest truth will and must assist us all to eventually and amicably solve the perceived and real challenges and problems, currently bedeviling the effective, efficient and professional rendering of public services in this very strategic national institution, the NCAA," he said.

The minister said this in his letter to NCAA chairperson, Kosmos Egumbo, dated 20 July 2020.

Mutorwa suggested that the board should institute an outside and independent committee or panel of persons to investigate Isak's complaints and previous complaints raised with the ministry of works.

"It is my advice that in this regard, the NCAA board is strongly advised to possibly consider formally approaching the Ombudsman, the Employment Equity Commission, the public service commission," he said.

Isak was suspended last week after she was involved in a physical confrontation with the parastatal's chief financial officer.

Prior to her suspension, she also wrote a lengthy letter where she accused NCAA of presiding over unfair salary grades and lack of transparency, staff victimization and racial discrimination.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.