Namibia: Mutorwa Orders NCAA to Revoke Isak Suspension

Works minister John Mutorwa has ordered the board of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority [NCAA] not to suspend the company's legal officer Natalia Isak.

The minister said the suspension could be seen as victimisation, which should not be allowed.

"Only factual and honest truth will and must assist us all to eventually and amicably solve the perceived and real challenges and problems, currently bedeviling the effective, efficient and professional rendering of public services in this very strategic national institution, the NCAA," he said.

The minister said this in his letter to NCAA chairperson, Kosmos Egumbo, dated 20 July 2020.

Mutorwa suggested that the board should institute an outside and independent committee or panel of persons to investigate Isak's complaints and previous complaints raised with the ministry of works.

"It is my advice that in this regard, the NCAA board is strongly advised to possibly consider formally approaching the Ombudsman, the Employment Equity Commission, the public service commission," he said.

Isak was suspended last week after she was involved in a physical confrontation with the parastatal's chief financial officer.

Prior to her suspension, she also wrote a lengthy letter where she accused NCAA of presiding over unfair salary grades and lack of transparency, staff victimization and racial discrimination.