Lesotho: Unkle Krack, Veenushka Release New Music

By Lesotho Times On Jul 21, 2020

Bataung Moeketsi

AFTER announcing the release of a new EP on 7 July 2020, Unkle Krack and Veenushka made good on their promise and delivered Friday 22:31 last Friday.

The rapper and DJ duo produced, recorded and mastered their five-track project at their Khubetsoana recording studio which the two founded in May 2020, KV (Krack and Veenushka) Productions.

Speaking to the Weekender on Monday, Unkle Krack said the two put together the project at the spur of the moment a week prior to its release.

"Veenushka and I were chilling in the studio without any plans on the 3 July, we then started to go over beats he had compiled and I started recording at that very moment," Krack said.

"By 2231 hours, we had completed three songs which was a first for me because I had never been in such a creative space where ideas would flow so easily."

He added that out of the remaining two songs, DOWN 4 U had been a single they had recorded earlier before they started working on the EP. The stand-out track, TENFOLDS was recorded just a day before the EP's release.

The Covid-19 pandemic has halted arts and cultural and sporting activities across the globe and Lesotho has not been spared.

Unkle Krack said when the lockdown was imposed in March this year, he became depressed on account of not being certain of how he would "put bread on the table." He however, decided to focus on what he could do with his craft using social media.

"I learned that it was important for people to acquire multiple streams of income and realised that I needed to focus on the internet side of things and tap into new avenues which I could make work for me.

"Spending time in the studio has been therapeutic," Krack said.

According to Veenushka, the two met last year after his girlfriend introduced him to Unkle Krack's music and the two have since complimented each other's individual strengths in terms of music production.

"We both had studio equipment and created KV Production after deciding to venture into business and working on a long-term goal.

"Our partnership has broadened my mind... We're both learning from each other," Veenushka said.

Unkle Krack and Veenushka also offer artistes and companies services that range from recording, music production and voiceover work among others. The duo has also enlisted Nkopane Mojakisane and Lebohang Thepa as part of their public relations team.

Last weekend, pictures of the artistes shooting the music video for the track TENFOLDS circulated on social media. The video was shot in Ha-Leronti by Mojakisane assisted by Mint Photography's Khotso Thahane. According to Unkle Krack, the visuals will be released "soon".

The artistes told this publication that they have songs in the pipeline with a number of South African and Basotho artistes.

Unkle Krack said he hopes to surpass all his expectations, broaden his audience across the world and become visible on various platforms.

As for Veenushka, he hopes to change the audience's perception of viewing him as a mere DJ.

They also hope to venture into selling branded merchandise, hosting live performances and engaging in charity work.

