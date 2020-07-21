Lesotho: Lioli, Ramorebodi Part Ways

By Lesotho Times On Jul 21, 2020

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Lioli interim committee has parted ways with coach Morena Ramorebodi despite the side's supporters saying that it does not have the power to fire anyone.

Ramorebodi, whose contract ended last month, was also joined by midfield maestro Bushy Moletsane, defenders Shetsane Ramoseeka, Tšeliso Ramathe, Tšeliso Lekhooa and attacker Phillip Obrien whose contracts also ended last month.

Defender Lebohang Sheleng has requested to leave despite having one more season on his contract while defender Thato Sefoli is still negotiating with the committee.

Apart from releasing the said players, Lioli has also confirmed that it has secured the services of Lifofane's attacking duo of John Mofokeng and Monaheng Velaphe for an undisclosed fee.

The supporters have said the interim committee should wait for a substantive leadership. They say the interim committee does not have the mandate to negotiate contracts.

However, Lioli president technical Moses Maliehe on Monday rubbished the supporters claims.

"What would be our responsibility then," Maliehe said.

"Are we just going to be a committee just sit here and do nothing to help the team? We are doing everything by the book.

"All the players we have released have aged except Sheleng, who requested to be released because he said he was going back home in South Africa."

He said the claims that the interim committee does not have the power to negotiate contracts are in fact emanating from quarters who are bent on destabilising the party.

"Lioli is holding its annual general meeting (AGM) next month and that meeting will decide how the party will go forward since it is not an elective conference. However, if the need arises to elect a new committee, then the AGM will call for a special conference.

"We have received a letter from the Berea District Football Association (DiFA) calling us for a meeting. We asked for the identities of the person who wrote the letter but we could not get it. We later realised that it was just someone who wants to destabilise the team.

"Coach Morena's (Ramorebodi) contract has expired and the coaching job is now up for grabs because the committee has decided to call for applications. I was personally impressed with Morena's work but the committee agreed that we also give others a chance to apply for the post and see who we will get, so there was nothing I could do."

He said they only released players after the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) resolved that the league should end in its current state.

"We couldn't keep the players anymore because now the PLMC has announced that they want the league to end, so we must prepare for next season. Releasing players is part of that process.

"We are also out trying to get new players to boost our team," Maliehe said.

