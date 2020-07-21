Lesotho: His Majesty King Letsie III - a Biography

By Lesotho Times On Jul 21, 2020

HIS Majesty King Letsie III is the first son of the late King Moshoeshoe II and Queen Mother 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso. He was born at Scott Hospital in Morija on July 17 1963 and named Mohato Bereng Seeiso. He was christened into the Roman Catholic Church as David.

He did part of his primary education at Iketsetseng Private School in Maseru from 1968 to 1972, when he completed Standard Five. He then proceeded to Gilling Castle in the United Kingdom, in 1973, a Roman Catholic School run by the order of St. Benedictine in Yorkshire, where he completed his primary education in 1976. He then proceeded to his father's Alma mater, Ampleforth College in 1977, where he completed his secondary and high school education in 1980.

From 1980 to 1984 he pursued his University education at the National University of Lesotho where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in law.

Between 1984 and 1986 he completed a Diploma in English Legal Studies at the University of Bristol in Britain. King Letsie III later spent a year at the University of Cambridge where he studied Development Studies, completing in 1989. At the same time, he enrolled with Wye College of the University of London where he studied Agricultural Economics.

He was installed as the Principal Chief of Matsieng on December 16, 1989. He was sworn into the Office of King on November 12, 1990, under the new Office of the King Order NO. 14 of 1990, promulgated on November 6, 1990. He was then named King Letsie III after King Letsie I, the eldest son of King Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Basotho nation. He abdicated on January 25, 1995, the day on which His Majesty King Moshoeshoe 11 was reinstated.

Following the tragic death of his father King Moshoeshoe II on January 15, 1996, King Letsie III was reinstalled as King on February 7, 1996. His coronation took place on October 31, 1997, in Maseru.

His Majesty got engaged to Miss Karabo Anna Motšoeneng, the first daughter of Mr. Thekiso and Mrs. 'Makarabo Motšoeneng of Leribe on October 23rd, 1999. They were joined in holy matrimony on February 18th, 2000. Their Majesties have been blessed with two daughters and a son: Her Royal Highness Princess Senate was born on October 7th, 2001, Her Royal Highness Princess 'Maseeiso on November 20th, 2004, and His Royal Highness Prince Lerotholi on April, 18th, 2007.

King Letsie III has keen love for agriculture. He spends most of his leisure time visiting his family cattle posts. He likes arable farming and enjoys country life.

His favourite sporting activities include horse riding, squash, tennis and rugby. He likes music; especially classical and traditional music.

His Majesty King Letsie III is the patron of Prince Mohato Award (Khau ea Khosana Mohato), which is a service programme of practical, cultural and adventurous activities designed for individuals, clubs, groups and organisations having concern for young people.

Its aims to encourage and stimulate the enthusiasm, responsibility, enterprise and maturity of young people by presenting their carefully constructed programmes, offering everyone a chance to test their powers in personal activities, recognised in series for awards.

In January 2014, His Majesty King Letsie III, was appointed by the Assembly of African Heads of State to be the African Nutrition Champion for a two-year period. The term of His Majesty with the African Union was extended in 2016 to 2019. In addition, His Majesty was appointed in December 2016 to be the Special Ambassador for Nutrition of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. With his extensive knowledge, experience and dedication to public service, King Letsie III has committed to firmly place Nutrition and Food Security on the continental and global agenda and encourages increased investments to ensure that malnutrition issues are fully addressed and eliminated.

In August 2018, His Majesty was appointed by the World Bank to be a Champion for the Human Capital Project of the Bank. Upon assuming the responsibility, His Majesty joined a group of eminent persons that serve in the same capacity. https://www.gov.ls/the-monarchy/

