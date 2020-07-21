Botswana: Petra Sells Botswana Exploration Assets

Petra Diamonds Limited has announced it has struck an agreement to dispose of its exploration assets in Botswana for N$5 million.

This would be done through the sale of 100% of its holding in Sekaka Diamonds Exploration (Pty) Limited to Botswana Diamonds PLC.

The sale will, however, have a catch of a 5% royalty on future diamond revenues should any of the prospects within the exploration licences be brought into production.

Petra announced the sale yesterday, which mainly includes three existing prospecting licences in Botswana, the KX36 project, a 3,5 hectare kimberlite that was discovered by Petra in 2010, as well as a bulk sampling plant.

These assets have been put on sale since 30 June 2018 following a decision to dispose of the Botswana exploration assets.

The purchase price will be payable in two equal instalments at the end of August 2021 and August 2022.

As it stands now, and the sale is approved by competition and other authorities, Petra is entitled to a 5% royalty on the sale of diamonds commercially produced from any kimberlite which falls within the licence areas covered in the sale.

Should Botswana Diamonds want to exclude the royalty clause, Petra is asking for N$33 million, more than six times the N$5 million asking price.

Richard Duffy, chief executive officer of Petra, said the disposal is part of Petra's strategy to focus on driving efficiencies from their high-quality producing mines.