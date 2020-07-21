Ethiopia: Police Accuse Detained Senior TPLF Officials of Passing Classified Materials to Terrorists, Intent to Incite Violence

21 July 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Mahlet Fasil @MahletFasil

Ethiopian Federal police told judges at the Federal First Instance Court, Arada Branch, that they were investigating three senior officials of TPLF and two drivers detained with them for passing classified materials to terrorists, and intent to incite violence, defense lawyer Tadelle G/Medhin told Addis Standard.

Two of the senior TPLF officials are Tewelde G/Tsadikan, TPLF Central Committee member and head of the party's Addis Abeba bureau, and Tesfalem Yihdego, Director of Federal Legal and Justice Research Institute with the rank of state minister, and former TPLF Central Committee member. They were arrested on July 09 from Addis Abeba along with two drivers of the Research Institute (Berihun and Zerihun), followed shortly by the arrest of Atsibeha Alemayehu, Addis Abeba, Akaki sub city security bureau head and an employee of Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

The five accused were brought to the court yesterday for the second time, according to their lawyer Tadelle. During the pretrial hearing the police told federal judges that they have not finalized gathering evidence to support the allegation and therefor need 14 more days to remand and investigate the accused, locate co-conspirators who are still at large, gather more witness testimonials and additional evidence. The police said they have already interviewed the accused and have communicated relevant documents with INSA.

All the five denied the accusations against them. Tewelde and Tesfalem have told the court that they have been loyally serving their country from the times of the struggle against the military Derg regime. Tadelle also appealed to the court on his clients behalf that they should be set free as the police have failed to materialize the said terrorists by name. The defense also argued that his clients were exposed to COVID-19 at the prison they were held at, Addis Abeba police commission, third police station in Piassa, where there were confirmed cases of the virus, and were unable to meet families and the defense team.

After listening to both sides, the judges have granted the police 8 more days to remand and investigate Tewelde G/Tsadikan, Tesfalem Yihdego and the two drivers, and adjourned the next hearing on July 28. The judges also granted the police 10 more days to remand and investigate Atsibeha Alemayehu and adjourned the next hearing on July 30.

In addition, the judges told the police that the detainees should be allowed family visitations and meeting with their defense team, Tadelle said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.