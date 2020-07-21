Namibia: Use of Handcuffs Restricted

The use of handcuffs on awaiting-trial prisoners when transported in Namibia, and part of the law allowing prison authorities to put problematic inmates in handcuffs have been declared unconstitutional by a judge of the High Court.

Twenty-one years after Namibia's Supreme Court declared the use of leg irons to restrain prisoners in Namibia as unconstitutional, acting judge Collins Parker ruled in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday that the use of handcuffs on awaiting-trial prison detainees is also inconsistent with the country's Constitution.

Concluding that the practice of putting unconvicted people in handcuffs when they are transported from prison to court and back is unconstitutional, the judge stated: "The practice, under any circumstances, serves no purpose except to degrade and humiliate."

He also remarked that the practice of placing handcuffs on awaiting-trial detainees' wrists with their hands behind their backs when they are transported from jail to court and back is against the constitutional protection of dignity and the prohibition of degrading treatment.

Parker added he did not think such a practice would have survived the Supreme Court's decision in July 1999 to outlaw the use of leg irons on prisoners in Namibia. In that landmark judgement, the Supreme Court found that the use of leg irons was degrading treatment and violated the right to human dignity.

Parker considered the use of handcuffs on awaiting-trial prisoners in a case in which two men detained in Windhoek Correctional Facility, American murder accused Kevan Townsend and former magistrate-turned-rape accused Jaco Kennedy, challenged the constitutionality of the treatment they claimed to receive from prison authorities.

Townsend and Kennedy were complaining not only about the use of handcuffs, but also about the quality of the food they are receiving in prison, restrictions on contact visits, a lack of facilities in prison for consultations with legal practitioners, and about being regarded as offenders under the Correctional Service Act of 2012 before they have been convicted by a court.

Parker dismissed most of their complaints, but found in their favour on the issue of adequate facilities to have consultations with their lawyers in prison and on the use of handcuffs.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Townsend claimed he has been "treated like an animal", thrown into the back of a police van with no seats or safety measures with his hands cuffed behind his back every time he has to be taken to court, "placing my bodily integrity and my life in jeopardy each time".

Kennedy also complained about this practice, describing it as humiliating, inhumane, cruel and degrading.

This use of handcuffs, Parker stated, is degrading "because it is capable of arousing in [Townsend and Kennedy] feelings of fear, anguish and inferiority capable of humiliating [them] and outraging the community in their sense of dignity".

In his affidavit Townsend also complained about having been kept in solitary confinement in prison from July 2015 to January 2016.

The Correctional Service Act says an officer in charge of a prison may order that a violent inmate or one who has escaped or is planning to escape should be confined "with or without mechanical restraint" in a single cell.

Parker found that while the confinement of a problematic inmate in a single cell complies with the Constitution's protection of rights, the use of mechanical restraints - such as handcuffs - does not. He declared the words "with or without mechanical restraint" in the act as inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore invalid.

Further finding that the claims they were not given the necessary facilities in prison to consult in private with their lawyers had not been contradicted by the prison authorities, Parker directed that the government and the prison authorities should provide Townsend and Kennedy with adequate facilities to prepare for their trials.

Lawyers Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile and Eliaser Nekwaya represented Townsend and Kennedy, respectively.

Deputy government attorney Mkhululi Khupe represented the government and prison authorities.