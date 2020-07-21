Namibia: Tunacor Mum On Covid-19 Cases Among Staff

TUNACOR group is silent on the number of Covid-19 cases among its employees despite the company having a large number of workers in isolation facilities at the coast.

The group chief executive officer Peya Hitula, refuted claims that many of the employees have tested positive, saying they are continuously being monitored and checked for any coronavirus-related symptoms.

If they display such symptoms, Hitula said, they are sent for testing and immediate self-isolation until their health status is clarified.

It is understood that so far there are more than 90 Tunacor employees in state isolation facilities across the Erongo region. Hitula, while disputing this figure, did not disclose the correct figure saying it cannot be made public due to their workers' right to privacy.

"We cannot make public any numbers of affected personnel not only due to their right to privacy but also to prevent potential stigmatisation, which is unfortunately increasing in the community.

"Our company cannot advocate any individual rankings of affected companies and would humbly request that any reporting be based on general population affected without stigmatising, nor pointing at any group, company, community, ethnicity or related discrimination. The virus does not differentiate in those," he said.

Hitula also dismissed claims that there are Namibians on the horse mackerel vessel Carapau 1 working for Tunacor's subsidiary Namsov.

The Namibians were expected to work with the Russian technical crew who came into the country on 10 June. Some of the Russian crew members came to carry out repair works on the vessel for 30 days, and others will go to fishing grounds.

"All the procedures and protocols were agreed with the health authorities and all other relevant institutions to minimise any health-related risks. The new crew has been quarantined on board the vessels with no Namibians on board. Our Namibian crew is in self-isolation and will be tested and isolated until their health status is clear before embarking the vessels again," said Hitula.

The Namibian also understands that there are about 17 fishermen onboard the vessel Etosha Pan who are showing flu-like symptoms and are too weak to work, and are in isolation in cabins aboard the vessel. The vessel is in fishing grounds.

Hitula, however, claimed all 70 crew members on Etosha Pan are performing their duties as normal.

"A minor number of crew members have displayed usual symptoms for this time of year and are allowed to rest in separate cabins as an extra precaution. They are also monitored regularly and the captain has communication at all times with the company and relevant authorities, should the need arise," he explained.

According to Hitula, no one on board has shown any sign of high temperatures or severe symptoms and most of those affected have already resumed their normal duties.

He added that all the group vessels have basic medicines and first aid kits that are used to treat mild and usual symptoms in coordination with their in-house clinic.