Namibia: Coastal Pub Called Out for 'Racist' Decorations

MEMBERS of the public are threatening to boycott a coastal pub after images of a noose and an 'All lives matter' banner circulated on social media last week.

The owner of the Old Sailor pub and restaurant at Swakopmund, Andy Thomson, confirmed the banner was put up outside last week, and said the noose was "merely for decoration", while other decorations are sailor-themed.

These decorations have since been removed after it was brought to the public's attention by social media activist Omar van Reenen under the hashtag #BoycottOldSailor.

The public accused the Old Sailor pub of racism and insensitivity in light of the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Human rights expert Toni Hancox yesterday said the banner and noose provoke a negative response.

"This is not a joke. It stands for something. It is disrespectful to put that up. We know all lives matter, but it is black people who have been oppressed and lynched, and that is why the Black Lives Matter movement is appropriate," Hancox said.

She said the movement is a way to move from the past to a more equal society.

"Incidents over the past weeks have shown how deep-rooted racism is in Namibia. Putting up a noose has the potential to ignore how deep and hurtful racism is and encourages thinking that these 'jokes' are just that - 'jokes'."

Thomson says the banner was misinterpreted.

"We are a rainbow nation. The Black Lives Matter movement started in America. My intention was not political whatsoever; it has to do with our current lockdown situation and the enormous economical predicament we are in, and our need for support. We also need support; we also matter," he says.

"I am sorry there are those who do not understand [the message]. That is why I removed it," he said.

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week distanced themselves from the incident.

"NBL categorically distances itself from this message as it deviates from our group's vision to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities, and fulfilling dreams," the company tweeted.