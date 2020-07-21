Namibia: Vendors Claim Police Cook Seized Veggies

Two Windhoek vendors have accused police officers of double standards, after they allegedly used confiscated produce to feed inmates at one holding cell.

Ester Andreas (42), a resident of Okahandja Park, was allegedly found by unidentified City Police officers on Thursday afternoon selling at the entrance of Shoprite in town.

She said the police seized her merchandise, which included fruit and vegetables and loaded them into their van before driving off.

According to her, she was later informed by a police officer that her vegetables and those of fellow vendor Clementine Munaye had been cooked for inmates at Windhoek Police Station.

A disappointed Andreas said she has been selling fruit and vegetables in Windhoek for 18 years to send her children to school and university.

She claims she lives in a shack with 15 other people and she is the breadwinner. She said she had been left without means of getting income after law enforcement agents seized her stuff, which she bought on credit. Andreas told The Namibian she buys tomatoes, onions, potatoes, oranges, potatoes, pears and kapana spice from a local supermarket on credit and pay for them after making sales. She said the confiscated items were worth N$2 900 and she was surprised to hear that her merchandise had been used to feed inmates.

"Police officers chase us from our spots and ask why we didn't go to school. I am a vendor because I don't want to beg or to become a prostitute," she said.

Munaye, who also had her produce confiscated, said she has been struggling to make ends meet as she cannot order new stock without settling her previous bill with their supplier.

"I am struggling. I am not selling today because I don't have stock after the police took my things last week. I don't have money to buy food. I cannot go and get more stock because I owe the suppliers," said Munaye.

Contacted for comment, Khomas regional commander commissioner Joseph Shikongo said that he was not aware of the matter.

He also said that City Police are not supposed to bring perishable goods to the station, but to give them back to the owners and make them pay a fine if they had contravened any law.

"It's unethical to confiscate someone's goods then you use it for your own or inmates' benefit. It's very strange. I will follow it up with the station commander and if it has happened we will conduct a thorough investigation," he said.